APSU Women’s Golf Faces Murray State in Battle of the Border

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will head north for the annual Battle of the Border match-play event against Murray State. The 18-hole, heads-up event begins on Sunday at 1:00pm from Miller Memorial Golf Club.

The APSU Govs enter play flush with success from their last visit to a Racers-hosted event; Austin Peay forced a playoff at The Velvet two weeks ago at Paducah Country Club, ultimately falling to West Florida. Senior Jillian Breedlove earned United Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week honors for her runner-up individual showing in Paducah.

The Govs look to avenge last year’s loss in this event, a 6.5-5.5 defeat at Clarksville Country Club. Jordin Cowing, Abby Jimenez, Makenna Cox and Katie Roberts each won individual matches last season for the Govs, while Breedlove’s ended all-square on the 18th hole.

Austin Peay State University won the last meeting between the two programs in Kentucky, a 4-3 triumph at Hopkinsville Country Club in 2024. Then a sophomore, Breedlove won 5&4 against Murray State’s Eliza Mae Kho.

Sunday’s individual matches – there are no alternate shot pairings for this event – are as follows:

Follow our social media channels on X and Instagram @GovsWGO for all updates and visit LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play for a complete recap of the action.