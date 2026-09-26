Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Joanna Sue Steinsultz, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 23rd, 2026. She was born on April 15th, 1949, in Muncie, Indiana to Charles and Nell Robertson.

Joanna will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and devotion. She loved the Lord and spent much of her time reading her Bible. Along with her strong spiritual life, she found joy in dancing, loved the beach, and treasured the time she shared with her family and grandchildren. Those who knew her will remember the warmth of her love and the importance she placed on the people closest to her.

Above all, Joanna’s family was at the center of her life. She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Ed” Steinsultz, and by her children, Brian Steinsultz (Melissa), Brad Steinsultz, Scott Steinsultz (Stephanie), Paul Steinsultz (Courtney), and Dusky Boatwright (Dewy). She leaves behind many grandchildren she loved so dearly: Brianna, Brent, Justeen, Alauna, Lane, Jordan, Reagan, Payson, Langston, Nadia, Bobby, David, Renee, Christopher, and Destiny whose presence brought her great happiness. She also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and all who were blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Robertson, and her mother, Nell Robertson.

Funeral Services for Joanna will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PSP Parkinson Foundation.

Joanna Sue Steinsultz will be remembered for her faith, her love of family, and the simple joys that filled her life. May her memory bring comfort and peace to those who mourn her passing.