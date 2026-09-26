Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting at Casey’s on Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to Casey’s General Store, located at 2690 Trenton Road, after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting that had already occurred.

Evidence indicates the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and there have been no reported injuries at this time. Based on the information gathered so far, it appears this was a specific incident involving two sets of individuals and does not appear to be a random act.

All parties left the scene before officers arrived.

CPD officers are working to gather additional information regarding the incident. At this time, there is limited information available for release as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 911.