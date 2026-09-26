Custom House Museum Hosts Historic Greenwood Cemetery Tours

Clarksville, TN – History comes alive this October as the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center invites the community to step beyond the pages of history books and explore one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds during the Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour.
Tours will be offered on October 3rd, 17th, and 31st, 2026, giving history enthusiasts and curious explorers three opportunities to discover the stories hidden among the winding paths of Greenwood Cemetery, located at 976 Greenwood Avenue.
Beginning promptly at 10:00am, the approximately one-hour walking tour offers a fascinating look at Clarksville’s past while exploring the lives of notable figures who were laid to rest at the historic cemetery. Along the way, participants will hear stories about the people, events and history that helped shape the community.
More than simply a walk through a cemetery, the experience provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of one of Clarksville’s historic landmarks and the generations of people connected to the city’s story.
Whether you are a longtime Clarksville resident, a local history enthusiast or someone who enjoys discovering the stories behind historic places, the Greenwood Cemetery tour offers a memorable way to experience the community’s past.
Tickets are $20.00 for non-members and $15.00 for Custom House Museum and Cultural Center members. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. There will be no drop-ins, and same-day tickets will not be available.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance and arrive ready to walk the cemetery’s paths as local history unfolds around them.
Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour
Dates: October 3rd, 17th and 31st
Time: 10:00am
Location: Greenwood Cemetery, 976 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040
Tickets: $20.00 non-member; $15.00 member
Duration: Approximately one hour
For those looking for a unique way to connect with Clarksville’s history, the Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour offers an opportunity to walk through the past and discover the stories that remain part of the community today.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org