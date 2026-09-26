Custom House Museum Hosts Historic Greenwood Cemetery Tours

Clarksville, TN – History comes alive this October as the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center invites the community to step beyond the pages of history books and explore one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds during the Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour.

Tours will be offered on October 3rd, 17th, and 31st, 2026, giving history enthusiasts and curious explorers three opportunities to discover the stories hidden among the winding paths of Greenwood Cemetery, located at 976 Greenwood Avenue.

Beginning promptly at 10:00am, the approximately one-hour walking tour offers a fascinating look at Clarksville’s past while exploring the lives of notable figures who were laid to rest at the historic cemetery. Along the way, participants will hear stories about the people, events and history that helped shape the community.

More than simply a walk through a cemetery, the experience provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of one of Clarksville’s historic landmarks and the generations of people connected to the city’s story.

Whether you are a longtime Clarksville resident, a local history enthusiast or someone who enjoys discovering the stories behind historic places, the Greenwood Cemetery tour offers a memorable way to experience the community’s past.

Tickets are $20.00 for non-members and $15.00 for Custom House Museum and Cultural Center members. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. There will be no drop-ins, and same-day tickets will not be available.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance and arrive ready to walk the cemetery’s paths as local history unfolds around them.

Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour

Dates: October 3rd, 17th and 31st

Time: 10:00am

Location: Greenwood Cemetery, 976 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets: $20.00 non-member; $15.00 member

Duration: Approximately one hour

For those looking for a unique way to connect with Clarksville’s history, the Historical Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tour offers an opportunity to walk through the past and discover the stories that remain part of the community today.