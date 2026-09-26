Gas Prices Climb Nearly 5 Cents as National Average Hits $4.48

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline continues to climb, up nearly 5 cents from last week. At $4.48 per gallon, this is the highest the national average has ever been for this time of year.

Typically, the start of autumn brings lower gas prices, but lingering volatility in the Strait of Hormuz and the high cost of crude oil are driving up pump prices.

This month is on track to set a new September record. So far, the average for this month is $4.30, higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023.

Today’s National Average: $4.4825

One Week Ago: $4.4386

One Month Ago: $4.0991

One Year Ago: $3.1634

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.79 million barrels per day to 8.84 million.

Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 207.7 million barrels to 206 million. Gasoline production decreased slightly from 9.64 million barrels to 9.59 million.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.64 to settle at $92.16 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories increased 3 million barrels to 426.4 million barrels, 2% above the five-year average.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($6.23), Hawaii ($5.57), Washington ($5.54), Nevada ($5.36), Oregon ($5.09), Alaska ($5.06), Idaho ($5.00), Utah ($4.98), Illinois ($4.85), and Michigan ($4.80).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Texas ($3.95), Indiana ($3.96), Mississippi ($3.99), Louisiana ($4.03), South Carolina ($4.04), Tennessee ($4.06), Arkansas ($4.06), Alabama ($4.08), Georgia ($4.10), and Oklahoma ($4.11).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (53 cents), West Virginia (52 cents), Alaska (48 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), North Dakota (44 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Arizona (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), Maryland (35 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Utah (35 cents), Vermont (36 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and Delaware (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.