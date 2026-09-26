TDOT Construction Report: September 27th–October 3rd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Drivers in Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties should expect a variety of lane closures, utility work, resurfacing projects and other construction activity from Sunday, September 27th, through Saturday, October 3rd.

In Montgomery County, a 24-hour lane closure will continue on SR-13, while utility work will affect SR-149 in the Erin area. Davidson County has numerous projects scheduled on I-24, I-40, I-65, and several state routes, including overnight lane closures for resurfacing, striping, and bridge work. Additional work is planned in Cheatham, Hickman and Robertson counties.

Montgomery County

SR-13: From Sunday, September 27th, through Saturday, October 3rd, construction activities not associated with a TDOT project will require a 24-hour single-lane closure in both the northbound and southbound directions of SR-13 between mile markers 25 and 26.

SR-149: From Monday, September 28th, through Thursday, October 1st, utility work for the City of Erin water line installation will require a single-lane closure in the westbound direction of SR-149 between mile markers 1 and 2. Work is scheduled from 6:00am each day.

SR-48: On Saturday, October 3rd, multiple lanes of SR-48 will be affected in both directions between mile markers 5 and 6 from 9:00am to 3:00pm for the APSU Homecoming Parade on College Street.

Cheatham County

SR-251: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, utility work involving aerial cable installation will require a single-lane closure in both directions of SR-251 between mile markers 1 and 2. Work is scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Davidson County

I-24: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, shoulder work for clean-up and punch-list activities will take place in both directions of I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Thursday, October 1st, a mobile one-lane closure will be used in both directions of I-24 between mile markers 45 and 44 from 8:00pm to 5:00am for an LED streetlight conversion.

From Thursday, October 1st, through Friday, October 2nd, a single-lane closure will be in place in the westbound direction of I-24 at mile marker 49 from 8:00pm to 5:00am for light pole repairs and maintenance.

On Tuesday, September 29th, shoulder work for drain cleaning will take place in the westbound direction of I-24 between mile markers 51 and 52 from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

I-40: From Monday, September 28th, through Tuesday, September 29th, the westbound exit ramp at I-40 mile marker 216 will be closed from 8:00pm to 5:00am for striping at the Terminal Drive ramp.

From Sunday, September 27th, through Thursday, October 1st, multiple lanes in both directions of I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 will be affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am for final striping and traffic loop work.

On Sunday, September 27th, the northbound exit ramp at I-40 mile marker 209 will be closed beginning at 6:00am for the Fangtastic 5K.

I-65: From Monday, September 28th, through Tuesday, September 29th, the southbound entrance ramp at mile marker 96 will be closed from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling work on the Long Hollow Pike ramp.

SR-6: From Sunday, September 27th, through Friday, October 2nd, a 24-hour single-lane closure will be maintained in the southbound direction of SR-6 at mile marker 8 for lane closure work at the I-40 bridge.

From Sunday, September 27th, through Friday, October 2nd, construction activities not associated with a TDOT project will result in multiple-lane closures in both directions of SR-6 between mile markers 16 and 17 from 8:00pm to 5:00am for Gallatin Pike resurfacing.

SR-11: From Sunday, September 27th, through Thursday, October 1st, multiple lanes in both directions of SR-11 at mile marker 1 will be affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am for Nolensville Road resurfacing.

From Wednesday, September 30th, through Thursday, October 1st, a lane shift will affect both directions of SR-11 at mile marker 6 from 8:00pm to 5:00am while a pedestrian crossing is installed.

From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, multiple northbound lanes of SR-11 near mile marker 11 will be affected from 9:00am to 3:00pm for paving to repair trenching.

SR-12: From Sunday, September 27th, through Thursday, October 1st, multiple lanes in both directions of SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4 will be affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am for Rosa Parks striping work.

SR-155: From Sunday, September 27th, through Friday, October 2nd, multiple lanes in both directions of SR-155 between mile markers 0 and 3 will be affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am for Thompson Lane resurfacing.

SR-171: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, flagging operations will be used in both directions of SR-171 between mile markers 6 and 9 from 9:00am to 3:00pm for Hobson Pike resurfacing.

SR-174: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, a single-lane closure will be used in both directions of SR-174 between mile markers 0 and 1 from 9:00am to 3:00pm for bridge deck work.

On Thursday, October 1st, the northbound entrance ramp of SR-174 between mile markers 0 and 1 will be closed from 8:00pm to 5:00am for a bridge traffic swap.

Hickman County

SR-7: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, flagging operations will be used on SR-7 between mile markers 0 and 9 from 9:00am to 3:00pm for a resurfacing project. The work will affect traffic in both directions.

Robertson County

SR-11: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, utility work for aerial installation along Memorial Boulevard will require a single-lane closure in both directions of SR-11 between mile markers 6 and 7 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

SR-161: From Monday, September 28th, through Friday, October 2nd, utility crews will remove vegetation from lines along SR-161 between mile markers 1 and 9. A single-lane closure in both directions is scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.