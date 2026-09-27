Austin Peay State University Tennis Caps APSU Fall Tournament With 15 Wins

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis sophomore Yu-Ching Huang finished with a combined record of 5-0 at the APSU Fall Tournament, as the Governors compiled 15 total victories throughout the three-day event.

Pairing together for the first time this fall, Peyton Duckett and Cocomi Saito rallied back from a 3-4 deficit to earn a 6-4 win against Murray State’s pairing of Aada Inna and Valeria Chaikovskaia.

Heading to singles, where APSU posted a 4-2 record on the day, Huang earned her fourth singles win of the season and third at the APSU Fall Tournament with a three-set win. After splitting her first two frames, she earned a 10-8 win in the 10-point tiebreaker.

Duckett then earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win against her opponent from Murray State, while Cocomi Saito earned a convincing, 6-1, 6-1 victory against her opponent, also from Murray State.

After dropping a 6-2 first frame, Pauline Bruns came back to win an extended set, 7-6 (8-6), before then besting her opponent 10-5 in the 10-point tiebreaker. Sati Aubakirova split her first two frames and went on to fend off three match points, but fell 10-7 in the tiebreaker.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay Singles Results

Day 3

Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Jordan Fenton (UTC), 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

Yu Kikawa (MSU) def. Sati Aubakirova (APSU), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Peyton Duckett (APSU) def. Ilouna Aneca (MSU), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Ella Mancuso (UTC), 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5

Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Bruna Melato (MSU), 6-1, 6-1

Joelle Krikorian (UTC) def. Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-1, 6-4

Day 2

Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Rufaro Magarira (UTC), 6-1, 6-4

Addison Iacono (UTC) def. Sati Aubakirova (APSU), 7-5, 7-6 (7-1)

Liam Oved (UTC) def. Peyton Duckett (APSU), 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Jordan Fenton (UTC), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Zara Burns (UTC) def. Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-1, 6-1

Ella Mancuso UTC) def. Cocomi Saito (APSU), 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

Day 1

Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Virginia Madueno (WKU), 6-2, 6-4

Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Madison Hill (WKU), 6-7, 6-2, 10-2

Peyton Duckett (APSU) def. Andra Sirbu (WKU), 6-3, 6-4

Emily Meng (WKU) def. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-4, 6-3

Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Ariadna Fernandez (WKU), 2-6, 6-3, 11-9

Lavynia Vieira de Sa (AAMU) def. Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Austin Peay Doubles Results

Day 3

Liam Oved / Rufaro Magarira (UTC) def. Katie Oliver / Pauline Bruns (APSU), 6-2

Peyton Duckett / Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Aada Inna / Valeria Chaikovskaia (MSU), 6-4

Margaret Manolache / Joelle Krikorian (UTC) def. Hayley Garber / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-3

Day 2

Yi-Ching Huang Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Rufaro Magarira / Savannah Presson (UTC), 6-4

Emma Pedretti / Liam Oved (UTC) def. Katie Oliver / Cocomi Saito (APSU), 6-1

Elena Thiel / Peyton Duckett (APSU) def. Addison Iacono / Jordan Fenton (UTC), 6-3

Joelle Krikorian / Ella Mancuso (UTC) def. Pauline Bruns / Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-2

Pauline Bruns / Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Zara Burns / Joelle Krikorian (UTC), 6-4

Day 1

Yi-Ching Huang Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Madison Hill / Andra Sirbu (WKU), 6-1

Emily Meng / Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-3

Ariadna Fernandez / Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Pauline Bruns / Peyton Duckett (APSU), 6-4

Melissa Mwakha / Sunira Thapa (AAMU def. Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-4

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the season, follow the Governors on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, download the new Let’s Go Peay mobile app to stay updated to all things Austin Peay Athletics all year long.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to the court October 8th-13th for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, which is hosted by Cincinnati. Additional information will be made available leading up to the date.