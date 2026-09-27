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Clarksville Gas and Water plans East Bel Air Boulevard Water Outage

CGW will be doing a water valve replacement, Low water pressure possible for vicinity

News Staff
By News Staff
Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of East Bel Air Boulevard on Thursday, October 1st, 2026, at 7:00pm for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Bel Air Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

  • 7 East Bel Air Boulevard to Fort Campbell Boulevard
  • 22 West Bel Air Boulevard to Fort Campbell Boulevard

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 3:00am Friday, October 2nd.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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