Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Fun for Young Children

Clarksville, TN – Families looking for fun, creative, and educational activities for young children have plenty of opportunities to connect at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library this week.

From interactive storytimes filled with songs and movement to hands-on crafts designed for little learners, upcoming programs offer children and their caregivers a chance to read, create, play, and learn together.

The library’s lineup includes activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers at both the main Children’s Library and North Branch. These programs are designed to encourage early literacy, creativity and social interaction while giving families a welcoming place to spend time together.

Whether your little one loves listening to stories, singing along, dancing or getting creative with crafts, there is something to enjoy.

Baby and Me Storytime

Monday, September 28th, 2026

10:00am–10:45am

Children’s Story Theatre

Start the week with a special storytime created for babies and their caregivers. Baby and Me Storytime features interactive lapsit rhymes, songs, stories and play, giving little ones an engaging introduction to the joy of books and early learning.

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Baby & Me Craft Time

Monday, September 28th, 2026

10:30am–11:30am

Children’s Library

Little hands can explore colors and creativity during Baby & Me Craft Time. This relaxed, hands-on program gives babies and their grown-ups an opportunity to enjoy simple crafts, often centered around coloring activities that are just right for tiny hands. Families can explore colors, textures and creativity together in a fun and comfortable setting.

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North Branch Preschool Story Time

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

10:00am–10:30am

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Preschoolers can discover the fun of reading during an interactive storytime at the North Branch. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing and play while building early literacy skills and developing a love of books in an engaging environment.

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Toddler Time Story Time

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

10:00am–10:45am

Children’s Story Theatre

Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to join in a lively storytime filled with interactive rhymes, finger plays, songs and stories. Play-to-learn activities give children an opportunity to explore, participate and have fun while building early learning skills alongside their caregivers.

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North Branch Preschool Craft Time

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

10:30am–11:30am

Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Preschoolers can snip, color and create during North Branch Preschool Craft Time. The hands-on program introduces children to simple crafts that encourage creativity while helping develop early fine motor skills. Families can enjoy a playful combination of art, learning and imagination.

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Preschool Story Time

Wednesday, September 30th, 2026

10:00am–10:45am

Children’s Story Theatre

Preschoolers can continue their week of learning and fun with another interactive storytime at the library. The program features stories, songs, dancing and play, creating an engaging experience that helps strengthen early literacy skills while encouraging children to discover the excitement of reading.

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With a variety of storytimes and creative activities scheduled throughout the week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library provides families with plenty of opportunities to learn and have fun together.

These programs offer more than entertainment, giving young children a chance to develop early literacy, creativity and social skills while making positive memories with their caregivers. Families are encouraged to explore the upcoming programs and find an activity that fits their young reader’s interests.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826