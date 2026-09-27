Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Packs Fall With Tween Fun

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is bringing plenty of creativity, challenges, games, and Halloween fun to tweens this fall.

From decorating positive pins and creating colorful chalk art to solving spooky breakout challenges, the upcoming Tween Scene events give young people plenty of ways to get creative, make friends, and have fun at the library.

The fall lineup also includes a Halloween-themed lock-in packed with games, dancing, food and laughter, along with a family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular.

Whether tweens enjoy hands-on crafts, friendly competition, problem-solving, or simply having a great time with friends, the library has something planned throughout September, October, and early November.

North Branch Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Monday, September 28th, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Tweens can kick off the fall lineup with a creative project focused on spreading positive vibes. During DIY Positive Pins, participants will decorate their own pins using clothespins, paint pens, beads and other materials. All supplies will be provided, so tweens just need to bring their creativity and positive energy.

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Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Monday, October 5th, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

Things are getting spooky at Tween Scene with a Halloween-themed breakout box! Designed like an escape room-style game, the activity will challenge tweens to work together as a team while solving creepy and creative challenges. It’s a fun opportunity to put problem-solving skills to work while enjoying some Halloween excitement.

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Tween Lock In

Saturday, October 10th, 2026

6:00pm–10:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Tweens can kick off Fall Break with a Halloween-themed lock-in filled with games, dancing, food and plenty of laughter. Halloween costumes are welcome, making this a spooky night to remember.

The event is free, but advance registration is required because space is limited. Registration opens September 26th.

Participants should arrive at 5:45pm. The library will close to the public and doors will be locked at 6:00pm, and late admittance will not be available. Parents and guardians should arrange for participants to be picked up at 9:50pm.

Costumes should provide appropriate coverage, should not be transparent, and, if shorts are worn, should extend below the fingertips. The lock-in will include games and physical activities. Participants should inform library staff of any food allergies or other health concerns.

Parents or guardians who need to contact staff during the lock-in can call Christina at 319.551.4350.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Monday, October 12th, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

The Halloween fun continues at the North Branch with another Tween Scene Halloween Breakout Box. Tweens will work together to complete a series of creep-tacular challenges in an escape room-style game designed to encourage teamwork, problem-solving and plenty of spooky fun.

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Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Monday, October 19th, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

Children’s Library

Tweens can turn the sidewalk into their own giant canvas during Chalk Art. The activity begins inside the Children’s Department before heading outdoors, where participants can use their creativity to bring the sidewalk to life with colorful chalk artwork.

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Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

5:30pm–7:30pm

Children’s Story Theatre

Families can join the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library for a Halloween Spooktacular filled with festive fun. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for a costume parade, games, and creative activities during this special evening at the library.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Monday, October 26th, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Meeting Room 1

The North Branch will bring Chalk Art to tweens for another creative afternoon of turning ordinary sidewalks into colorful works of art. Participants will begin inside the Children’s Department before heading outside to create their own sidewalk masterpieces.

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Tween Scene: STEAM Showdown

Monday, November 2nd, 2026

5:00pm–6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

The fall Tween Scene lineup wraps up with a STEAM Showdown featuring fun challenges that put creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to the test. Tweens will compete in a variety of activities while flexing their mental muscles and seeing how they tackle each challenge.

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With creative projects, spooky challenges, outdoor art, games, and a Halloween lock-in on the calendar, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving tweens plenty of reasons to get involved this fall.

These programs offer a fun way for tweens to explore new interests, work with others, and make memories while enjoying everything the library has to offer. Families are encouraged to check the individual event details and registration requirements before attending.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826