Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Arrit Drones, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on September 21st, 2026, at the age of 53.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Friday, October 2nd, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. The family will be present to receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

A funeral service honoring Arrit Drones will be held Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00am at Williams Chapel Baptist Church, located at 730 Needmore Road in Clarksville.

Arrit will be remembered by those who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor his life, share memories and offer support to one another during this time of loss.

Arrangements are entrusted to Foston Funeral.

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