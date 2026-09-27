Warm Up Your Morning With This Easy Fruit Cobbler

Clarksville, TN – This Rise and Shine Cobbler is a quick, warm, and delicious way to brighten up breakfast or satisfy a sweet tooth for dessert. Juicy peaches and pears combine with tender prunes, fresh orange juice, and a hint of vanilla, creating a naturally sweet and wonderfully fragrant fruit filling.

A generous layer of crunchy granola adds the perfect finishing touch, giving every bite a delightful contrast of warm, tender fruit and satisfying crunch.

Best of all, this comforting cobbler comes together in the microwave in just minutes, making it an easy treat for busy mornings or a cozy evening dessert.

Easy Fruit Cobbler

Ingredients

1 cup peach (canned, drained, and sliced)

1 cup pear (halved, canned, drained, and sliced)

6 prunes (pitted, each cut in half)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla (extract)

1 medium orange

1 cup granola (low-fat)

Instructions

Wash hands with soap and water.

In a large microwave-safe bowl, mix peaches, pears, prunes, and vanilla extract.

Rub an orange against a grater to remove 1 teaspoon of the orange peel. Then, cut the orange in half and squeeze 1/4 cup orange juice. Add orange peel and juice to the fruit mixture. Stir.

Top with granola.

Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes.

Spoon into 4 bowls and serve warm.

Yield: 4