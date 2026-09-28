Austin Peay’s Chris Parson Named UAC Offensive Player of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football redshirt junior quarterback Chris Parson has been named United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the week of September 28th, 2026.

Parson accounted for 93.1 percent of Austin Peay State University’s total offense in Saturday’s 35-12 win against former Ohio Valley Conference foe UT Martin, throwing for 254 yards (on 17-of-21 attempts) and one touchdown and adding 82 yards (on 14 carries) for a pair of scores against the Skyhawks.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native scampered for a career-long 66 yard score – the longest rushing score by an APSU quarterback in the digital record-keeping era – to open the scoring for the Govs, then put Austin Peay State University ahead for good in the third quarter with an 18-yard rushing score. He’s now in sole possession of eighth in program history with 18 career rushing scores and is one behind JaVaughn Craig for the program record by a quarterback.

Saturday’s contest was the 10th time in Parson’s 17 appearances as a Gov he has recorded at least one rushing score and one passing score. He also set a career-high in completion percentage at 81.0%, the fifth-highest mark in program history and 16th-best mark in FCS this season.

This marks the third straight week a Governor has earned a weekly honor from the conference; Malik Denkins was last week’s Defensive Player of the Week, while Denver Harper was Freshman of the Week for the week of September 14th. This is Parson’s sixth career UAC Offensive Player of the Week honor and first in 2026.

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Next Up For APSU Football

Parsons and the Austin Peay State University football team return to action Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest against New Haven at Fortera Stadium.