Clarksville Gas and Water plans Marie Drive Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Marie Drive on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

Christy Court

James Drive

139 Lexington Drive to Peachers Mill Road

Marie Drive

868-880 Peachers Mills Road

Marie Drive will be closed from Lexington Drive to Dalewood Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Lexington Drive and Dalewood Drive. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.