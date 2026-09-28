Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Exciting Teen Events

Clarksville, TN – Teens in Clarksville and Montgomery County have plenty of opportunities to connect, create, compete, and have fun at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

The upcoming schedule features everything from video games and board games to music production, creative writing, and hands-on art, giving teens a chance to explore new interests while spending time with friends.

Whether you’re looking to test your gaming skills, learn how music is made, turn an idea into a creative project or put your stories on paper, there is something waiting for you at the library.

With programs taking place at The Loft and the North Branch, teens can find a variety of activities designed to encourage creativity, learning, and fun in a welcoming environment.

Teen Gaming

Monday, September 28th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Presenter: Amir McCain

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into an epic gaming session? Teens can join fellow gamers for an afternoon of video games at The Loft. Whether you’re a button-mashing beginner or a seasoned pro, challenge your friends, explore new worlds and put your skills to the test. From competitive tournaments to casual free play, there’s something for every gamer.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

Grab some friends and get ready for an afternoon of board games and card games at the North Branch. Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or simply looking for a fun way to spend the afternoon, there’s a game for everyone. Roll the dice, make your move and enjoy some friendly competition.

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Teen Scene: Intro to Music Production

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Have you ever wanted to turn your musical ideas into an original track? Intro to Music Production gives teens an opportunity to discover the basics of recording, beat-making and mixing while learning about the tools used to create music. Participants will also find resources to help continue developing their music production skills.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Intro to Music Production

Wednesday, September 30th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Makerspace

The music-making fun continues at the North Branch with an introduction to music production. Teens can learn about recording, beat-making, mixing and the tools that can help turn creative ideas into original tracks. The program also provides resources for teens interested in continuing to build their production skills.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Thursday, October 1st, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Presenter: Amir McCain

Teen artists and creative minds can drop in for Craft Central, a low-stress art program featuring a different activity each week. From painting and collage to DIY crafts and other creative projects, teens can experiment, make something unique and hang out with other creative teens. No experience is needed, and all supplies are provided.

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Teen Gaming

Monday, October 5th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Presenter: Amir McCain

The gaming continues at The Loft with another teen-only video game session. Players of all skill levels can challenge friends, explore different games and enjoy everything from casual free play to competitive battles. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills or simply have fun, the Teen Gaming program has a place for you.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

Teens can return to the North Branch for another afternoon of board games and card games. Bring your friends, choose a game and settle in for some friendly competition and plenty of fun. It’s a free way to spend the afternoon while connecting with other teens.

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Teen Scene: Creative Writing 101

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Have a story waiting to be told? Creative Writing 101 gives teens a chance to explore their imagination and experiment with different forms of writing. Whether your interests include fantasy, mystery, poetry or graphic novels, the program introduces the basics of creative writing while helping participants develop new ideas and discover resources to keep their creativity growing.

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From gaming and music production to crafts and creative writing, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is creating spaces where teens can explore their interests and try something new.

These upcoming programs offer opportunities to build skills, express creativity, meet other teens and, most importantly, have fun. Teens and families can check the individual event information for details and make plans to join the activities that spark their interest.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826