Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Ron Crepeau passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2026, at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, while surrounded by the love and presence of his family. He was 54.
Born on February 9th, 1972, in Dunedin, Florida, Ron’s life carried him from his birthplace to Clarksville, where he made his home. Ron had always been athletic and competitive in sports. Growing up and in college, he excelled at baseball and later in life enjoyed the friendships nurtured while playing softball and golf.
Ron also enjoyed watching a good football game. He was a lifelong Florida Gators and Tampa Bay (Buccaneers & Rays) fan! Ron was employed with Waste Connections in Clarksville as a driver operator. He will be remembered fondly by those who knew him both personally and through service at work.
Survivors include his mother, Sandie Crepeau; his children Nick Crepeau and Emily McMillin (Joseph); siblings Eric Crepeau (Heather) and Suzanne Roeller (Duane); nieces and nephew, Cady, Kayla, Jessica, and Joshua; and a host of extended family and close friends that held a special place in Ron’s heart.
Ron’s family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon on Saturday. Following the service, Ron will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
His passing brings deep sorrow to his family and friends, yet they now share in gratefulness for the precious time they shared with Ron. His memory will remain a lasting part of the lives he touched. Condolences may be made to Ron’s family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com