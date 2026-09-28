Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Ron Crepeau passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2026, at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, while surrounded by the love and presence of his family. He was 54.

Born on February 9th, 1972, in Dunedin, Florida, Ron’s life carried him from his birthplace to Clarksville, where he made his home. Ron had always been athletic and competitive in sports. Growing up and in college, he excelled at baseball and later in life enjoyed the friendships nurtured while playing softball and golf.

Ron also enjoyed watching a good football game. He was a lifelong Florida Gators and Tampa Bay (Buccaneers & Rays) fan! Ron was employed with Waste Connections in Clarksville as a driver operator. He will be remembered fondly by those who knew him both personally and through service at work.

Survivors include his mother, Sandie Crepeau; his children Nick Crepeau and Emily McMillin (Joseph); siblings Eric Crepeau (Heather) and Suzanne Roeller (Duane); nieces and nephew, Cady, Kayla, Jessica, and Joshua; and a host of extended family and close friends that held a special place in Ron’s heart.

Ron’s family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon on Saturday. Following the service, Ron will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.

His passing brings deep sorrow to his family and friends, yet they now share in gratefulness for the precious time they shared with Ron. His memory will remain a lasting part of the lives he touched. Condolences may be made to Ron’s family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.