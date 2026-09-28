Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 28th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Pets of the Week shines a light on dogs and cats in local rescue organizations and shelters who are waiting for someone to give them a second chance and a place to call home.

For the week of September 28th, 2026, Clarksville Online is once again featuring animals in need of loving families throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding communities. Behind every wagging tail and gentle purr is an animal with its own story, personality, and hope for a brighter future. Whether you are looking for a new family companion or simply want to help an animal in need, the Clarksville Pets of the Week feature is a wonderful way to connect with pets waiting for their forever homes.

There are dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes looking for loving homes through area animal rescues and shelters. Some may be ready to become part of a family today, while others may need a little extra patience, care or time to feel safe and loved. Not everyone is able to adopt, but there are many other meaningful ways to make a difference, including fostering, donating, volunteering, supporting rescue fundraisers, and taking part in family-friendly events that benefit homeless animals.

Every act of kindness can help provide a rescued pet with the care and opportunity it needs.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mandy is a female mixed-breed puppy. She might have some Terrier and possibly Labrador in the mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come visit and take her out into the play yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Lindy is a female Pittie mix puppy. Fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come spend time with her in the yard.

Isla is an adult female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Pan is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Pan can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, stop by!

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mulder is a male Domestic shorthair hair kitten. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He loves his people and has a very sweet and gentle manner. He is good with other cats and would enjoy a kitty companion.

Mulder could do well with calm, cat-savvy dogs with slow introductions. Playful, loves zoomies and loves napping in his big comfy bed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Two Orange Kittens Kitty to the left is a female, to the right, male. They are fully vetted, age appropriate vaccinations, litter trained, deworming and flea/tick preventatives. Very loving, playful siblings. They are close but can be adopted separately.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and does keep his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

Drako is a very sweet boy looking for his forever person who will see his potential and be happy and confident to keep working with him. Let’s remember he is who he is and has adapted to his well cared for life in the wonderful care of the rescue since being found at 9 weeks old abandoned at a truck stop.

But he longs for his own people, his very own bed and home. If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copernicus is an adult mixed breed. He is a bit of an older guy but is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He still has a lot of energy and playfulness. He absolutely loves running around and enjoying the outdoors. Copernicus has a good recall off leash once he is fully established in his new home.

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed. Jupiter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.

For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male hound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, chipped and house trained. He is great with other dogs and children. Toben is absolutely in love with the water and any type of water activity. He loves swimming and playing in any body of water. Toben will be a great hiking, camping and swimming buddy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Garra is a 9 week old female domestic shorthair kitten. Working on vetting with age appropriate shots, spayed and litter trained. She gets along great with dogs, cats and children. Garra is a bundle of energy and absolutely loves playing with her toys. She plays hard and then settles in so sweetly. She would do great with kitten buddies or older cats that enjoy playing.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Puppies! 5 sweet babies, mixed breeds. They are beginning their vetting, shots and awaiting spay and neuter appointments.

For an application/more information: Please contact Mikaela and the team on Facebook for details about each puppy or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Kiko is an adult female Belgian shepherd/ Malinois mix. She is fully vetted, will come with a voucher for her spay and is house trained. Kiko is funny, athletic, curious, affectionate and friendly. Kiko has 2 speeds, warp speed and slightly faster than warp speed. She is great with other dogs but unknown about children at this time.

The rescue will be happy to answer those questions. This girl will be a fantastic jogging and adventure buddy. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!!

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Albert is a 6 month old mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, currently pad trained while working on his house training and is microchipped. Albert is deaf and has some neurological issues where he occasionally walks in circles. He is very smart and is learning his commands to sit, yes and come in sign language. No small children please. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Honey is a 2 year old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Honey is one of those sweet girls who just needs someone patient with her. She takes a few minutes to warm up and she likes to get comfortable and feel safe and then her true personality shines!

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information, they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com

Sagely’s Biker Bully Farm

Bandit is a 6-year-old male Pittie mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and knows commands to sit, kennel, and get down. He loves everyone and is good with other dogs, people and kids. He is polite, takes treats well, doesn’t jump and walks well with a front harness. His personality really shines. Bandit will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Contact them for more information and application at www.facebook.com/SBBF.rescue

Clarksville Pets of the Week: Your Help Can Change an Animal’s Life

Every pet featured in Clarksville Pets of the Week is looking for more than just a place to live — they are looking for someone to love them, care for them and give them a place to call home. Whether you found your next family companion among this week’s featured pets or simply want to help animals in need, there are many ways to make a difference in the lives of homeless dogs and cats throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding communities.

Not every family is in a position to adopt, but everyone can help. Fostering provides a temporary safe haven, donations help rescues provide food and medical care, and volunteering or supporting local fundraisers can give these organizations the resources they need to continue their lifesaving work. If you are interested in one of the pets featured this week, contact the appropriate rescue organization to learn more about adoption. Together, our community can help more animals find the loving, permanent homes they deserve.