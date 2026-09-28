Erin, TN – Erin Obituary: Angela B. Green, age 65 of Dover, TN, passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2026 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Thursday, October 1st, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow in the Green Family Cemetery.
The Green family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Thursday morning.
Angela entered this life on November 19th, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, daughter to the late Clinton Mackens and Dottie Puckett.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Mackens, Dottie Puckett, and step-father, Jack Newman.
Angela leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Chuck Green; children, Robert Joey (Jacquelynn) Dority, Candace Webb; brothers, Jeff Newman, Alan Newman; grandchildren, Hannah, Bella and Bryce.
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Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 931.289.4277, navefuneralhomes@yahoo.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com