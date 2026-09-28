Harlem Globetrotters Rivalry Tour Coming to F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced that Clarksville will be a key stop on the Harlem Globetrotters: Rivalry Tour, set to play at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, January 22nd, 2027.

This tour is unlike any other in 100 years, with a whole new game, a new lineup of rivals, and all-new challenges that raise the stakes at every stop. Fans won’t just be watching, either – this season puts them in on the action, from the court to the jumbotron.

It’s basketball without limits – every possession turned into showtime – bringing the fun, the joy, and the history that only the Globetrotters can deliver. Tickets for F&M Bank Arena will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am local time.