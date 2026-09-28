Harlem Globetrotters Rivalry Tour Coming to F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced that Clarksville will be a key stop on the Harlem Globetrotters: Rivalry Tour, set to play at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, January 22nd, 2027.
This tour is unlike any other in 100 years, with a whole new game, a new lineup of rivals, and all-new challenges that raise the stakes at every stop. Fans won’t just be watching, either – this season puts them in on the action, from the court to the jumbotron.
It’s basketball without limits – every possession turned into showtime – bringing the fun, the joy, and the history that only the Globetrotters can deliver. Tickets for F&M Bank Arena will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am local time.
Don’t just watch the Rivalry… be part of it! The fun starts the moment doors open, with an all-new, free pre-game tip-off party for every fan. Lucky fans will get pulled onto the court to join in the action, while everyone in the stands gets in on the fun too.
For the fans that want even more access, unrivaled Premium Fan Experiences put you closer to the team than ever before:
Ultimate Fan Pass (New!) – Be among the first fans inside the arena for 30 minutes of first-look, on-court access with the Harlem Globetrotters before doors open to everyone else.
MVP Court Pass (New!) – Get closer to the team than almost any fan ever does – join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court in the moments before the game begins!
VIP Bench Tickets – This is your ticket, elevated. Sit on the bench for the entire game, front row to every play. Choose your side: Globetrotters VIP Bench or Rivals VIP Bench.
The Harlem Globetrotters, The Washington Generals, and the new lineup of rivals joining the tour will all debut new game uniforms and fan merchandise, featuring new team colorways and a fresh look built for this new era of the Rivalry.
The tour will also unveil the Harlem Globetrotters Rivals Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, a limited edition ‘hybrid’ basketball, half Harlem Globetrotters, half Washington Generals, commemorating 75 years of the rivalry that started it all. Available for purchase at all games.
The rivalry is theirs. The thrill is yours. Get your tickets now.
Venue Presale: Fans will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 30th, 10:00am – Thursday, October 1st, 10:00pm at with the code VENUE.
CITI Card Presale: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, September 28th, 9:00am – Thursday, October 1st, 9:00pm, through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Ticket Information: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats atwww.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am local time.
Group Sales: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It’s a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing atwww.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups.
About The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters™ / Herschend Entertainment Studios
Celebrating over 100 years of excellence, The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of using sport to deliver goodwill, excitement, showmanship, and athleticism to a global audience. Since 1926, with a legacy of elite talent that has included many of the greatest stars of men’s and women’s basketball from college (HBCU, Division I, II, III, NAIA, JUCO) and the pros (NBA, WNBA, Euroleague, and more) the Globetrotters are the first team in history to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
They showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories, across six continents, and surpassing over 400+ games played each year around the world.
The award-winning organization, currently holds an unprecedented 80+ Guinness World Records, the most of any professional sports team, and has expanded its media footprint to make the brand available to fans on every platform. From EMMY nominated broadcast shows, specials, and feature films, to their own FAST channel, as well as reimagining the brand in apparel, retail, sporting goods, memorabilia, and collectible spaces through a broad collection of new partnerships…the Harlem Globetrotters’ brand continue to grow.
Content and distribution partners include; NBCUniversal, Telemundo, Vizio, ROKU, Fulwell, Hearst Media Production Group, Hidden Pictures, Vantage Pictures, Aspire TV, and Soul Publishing. Commercial partnerships include; Coca Cola Company, Spalding, and McDonalds and consumer products & retail programs in collaboration with IMG globally, include Zara, Target, Walmart, Tesco, ASOS, Next, NetShoes, Jerry Leigh, OVO, Shoe Palace, Philcos, Super Break Sports and National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, and now serving The Official Ambassadors of Goodwill for the United Nations.
The global brand has held the distinct honor of meeting with countless world leaders and dignitaries including, Pope Leo XIV, President Barack Obama, revolutionary and philanthropist, Nelson Mandela, just to name a few. The Harlem Globetrotters leverage their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts globally around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment.
These efforts have yielded partnerships with the likes of the NBA Retired Players Association, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, United Nations: Food & Agricultural Organization, Operation Homefront, as well as serving in humanitarian missions to countless developing nations.
F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com
F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.
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