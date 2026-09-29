APSU to Honor Six Distinguished Graduates at Governors Circle Awards

Clarksville, TN – From biomanufacturing breakthroughs to decades of service in banking, healthcare and public advocacy, Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduates continue to make their mark on the world.

Austin Peay will celebrate these achievements at the Governors Circle Alumni Awards, with a reception on Friday, October 2nd, 2026, beginning at 5:00pm and dinner and program at 6:00pm in the Morgan University Center. The event will honor six distinguished APSU graduates who have made significant contributions in their professions and communities. Award winners will also be recognized on the field during APSU’s Homecoming football game on October 3rd.

“This year’s Governors Circle Alumni Award recipients reflect just how far an Austin Peay education can carry someone — from founding an AI-driven biomanufacturing company recognized on the world stage, to leading Tennessee’s largest disability services nonprofit, to guiding a century-old international service organization through its strongest growth in decades,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “Whether they’ve built their careers in banking, healthcare, education policy or public service, each of them carries forward the same spirit of leadership and generosity. We are proud to call them Governors.”

Outstanding Service Awards: Jeffrey Bibb (’76) and Tamira Samuel (’06, ’09)

Bibb was practically born into the Austin Peay State University family — his father chaired the Industrial Arts Department starting in 1952. As a student, he worked in the Sports Information Office and edited The All State newspaper before earning his degree in 1976 and becoming APSU’s director of publications, photographic and printing services, where he helped create the “AP” logo still used today. He went on to co-found a marketing and advertising firm with clients across 13 states over 42 years. Bibb has chaired the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee, served on the presidential search committee that hired Dr. Michael Licari, and helped lead fundraising for the Health Professions Building.

Samuel, a two-time Austin Peay State University graduate, has built a career across K-12 education, policy and social impact, reaching more than 13.2 million people worldwide. She currently serves as co-executive director of The Urban Leaders Fellowship. At APSU, she served as SGA chief justice and was crowned 2005 Homecoming Queen. She went on to serve as the new teacher support manager for Houston Independent School District, the policy and advocacy director at TNTP (The New Teacher Project), and in 2017 co-founded YES Prep Northline Secondary. Samuel continues to support APSU as a member of the National Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Outstanding Young Alumni Awards: Josh Hinckley (’15) and Amanda Martinez (’22, ’23)

Hinckley graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2015 with a degree in chemistry, where he led the chemistry club and studied quantum mechanics independently. He earned his master’s and Ph.D. in materials chemistry from Cornell, then completed dual postdoctoral appointments at MIT and the Broad Institute researching cancer immunology and biologics manufacturing. In 2024, he founded Bioqore Technologies, where he serves as CEO, using artificial intelligence to make biomanufacturing faster and more affordable — work recognized at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Martinez, an Army veteran, earned her Bachelor of Science in health and human performance in 2022 and her Master of Public Health (MPH) in 2023 from Austin Peay State University. She began her prevention career with the Tennessee National Guard before becoming deputy director of the Integrated Prevention Advisory Group at Fort Campbell, where she applies her expertise in public health, program evaluation and prevention science to support soldiers, families and the broader Fort Campbell community.

Outstanding Alumni Awards: Jay Albertia Jr. (’89, ’91) and Kyle Luther (’99)

Albertia, a second-generation Austin Peay State University graduate, has served as president and CEO of Progressive Directions, Inc. in Clarksville since 1996, leading programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Under his leadership, the agency has grown from serving about 150 people in two counties to more than 1,000 daily across 12 counties. In 2015, he served as president of Civitan International, guiding the organization through its strongest growth in 25 years. Albertia holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from APSU, taught as an adjunct instructor for nearly 15 years, and has chaired the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and served on the APSU Foundation Board.

Luther serves as for Traditions First Bank, bringing 27 years of banking experience. A lifelong Clarksville resident and 1999 Austin Peay graduate, he is a past president of the Austin Peay Governors Club and a member of the Red Coat Society. Luther has held leadership roles with the Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, and the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, and currently serves on the Montgomery County Sports Authority board, where he previously served as chairman.

“These distinguished alumni have achieved professional excellence and maintained meaningful connections to Austin Peay State University through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy of the university,” said APSU Vice President for Kris Phillips. “It’s an honor to recognize these individuals for the ways they continue to embody the values of APSU and the Govs For Life Experience.”

Join the Celebration

Tickets for the Governors Circle Alumni Awards Dinner are $45.00 and can be purchased at https://www.alumni.apsu.edu/awards26 by September 25th. Nominations for the Governors Circle Alumni Awards can be submitted year-round at www.alumni.apsu.edu/alumniawards.