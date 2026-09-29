Clarksville Gas and Water reports Blakemore Drive Water Outage, Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has shut off water service on Blakemore Drive to repair a water main leak.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads in the Briarwood Subdivision:

Blakemore Drive

Briarwood Court

Briarwood Drive

Provo Drive

Rubel Road

Wildwood Drive

The southbound lane of Blakemore Drive will be closed from Briarwood Drive to Provo Drive. Southbound traffic will yield to northbound traffic during the lane closure. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 3:00pm.