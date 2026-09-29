Clarksville Gas and Water reports Brentwood Circle Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Brentwood Circle for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The following street and road will be affected during the outage:

Bennington Court

Brentwood Circle

Kingston Drive

1841-1856 Palamino Drive

The west side of Brentwood Circle will be closed from 500 Brentwood Circle to Kingston Drive. Traffic will be detoured on Brentwood Circle and Kingston Drive. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.