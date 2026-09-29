Clarksville Gas and Water reports Old Ashland City Road Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service from 2140 Old Ashland City Road to Circle Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure is also affecting the vicinity.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

Old Ashland City Road (2140 Old Ashland City Road to Circle Road)

Alma Lane

Martha Lane

Red Bud Lane

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored, by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, September 30th.