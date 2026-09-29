Clarksville Gas and Water reports Old Ashland City Road Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service from 2140 Old Ashland City Road to Circle Drive for water main leak repair.
Low water pressure is also affecting the vicinity.
The outage will affect the following streets and roads:
- Old Ashland City Road (2140 Old Ashland City Road to Circle Road)
- Alma Lane
- Martha Lane
- Red Bud Lane
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored, by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, September 30th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com