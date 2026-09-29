Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Has Fun Planned for Adults

Clarksville, TN – Who says the library is just about books? The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has plenty of activities designed with adults in mind, offering opportunities to learn something new, get creative, stay active, connect with others, and simply enjoy some time out of the house.

From technology classes and book discussions to Tai Chi, genealogy, and Halloween-inspired crafts, there is something for a wide range of interests.

The upcoming adult programs also provide opportunities to build friendships and explore new hobbies in a welcoming community setting.

Whether you’re looking for practical help with computers, interested in discovering your family history, ready to discuss your latest book or want to try a creative DIY project, the library has an activity waiting for you.

North Branch AdVenture Club

Thursday, October 1st, 2026

11:30am–12:30pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Adults with special needs are invited to join the North Branch AdVenture Club for a welcoming and supportive program focused on connection, confidence, and fun. Led by compassionate library staff, the program features a rotating selection of creative arts, social activities, and light physical activities designed for patrons of all skill levels and interests. It’s a great opportunity to build independence, make connections, and develop lasting friendships.

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Tech Time: Intro to Word and Excel

Monday, October 5th, 2026

10:00am–11:00am

Computer Lab

Need a little help navigating the computer? Tech Time gives adults an opportunity to ask library staff questions about basic computer use, creating documents, spreadsheets and navigating the internet. Participants will learn how to create a simple document, format text using features such as bold and font size, and work with basic spreadsheets, including rows, columns, and entering data.

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Tai Chi At Your Library

Monday, October 5th, 2026

3:00pm–3:30pm

Large Meeting Room

Adults can slow down, move mindfully and explore the benefits of Tai Chi at the library. This gentle form of exercise focuses on relaxation, balance, flexibility and physical coordination. The slow, controlled movements can also help reduce stress and promote mental clarity, making the class a welcoming activity for adults and seniors of all fitness levels.

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Branching Out Book Club!

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

2:00pm–3:00pm

North Branch Meeting Room 1

Book lovers can gather for the Branching Out Book Club and take part in a discussion of The Widow by John Grisham. Participants can also pick up a copy of the group’s next selection, The Tenant by Freida McFadden, and get ready for the next literary conversation.

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Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles

Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

6:00pm–7:00pm

Makerspace

Get into the Halloween spirit with a creative DIY project at the library. Adults are invited to transform wine bottles into fun Franken-inspired creations during this hands-on craft program. It’s a chance to get creative, enjoy some Halloween fun and make something unique to take home.

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North Branch Evergreen Horizons

Wednesday, October 7th, 2026

9:30am–11:00am

Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Seniors can stay active, connected and inspired through North Branch Evergreen Horizons. This engaging program features rotating activities that may include fitness classes, lifelong learning opportunities, social gatherings and creative activities. Participants can meet new friends, explore new interests and enjoy a welcoming environment centered on connection and community.

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Genealogy Class

Saturday, October 10th, 2026

10:00am–11:00am

Computer Lab

Curious about where your family came from? The library’s genealogy class can help you begin exploring your family history or take your research to the next level. Participants will learn about tools, tips and resources that can help uncover family connections, explore ancestry and bring stories from generations past to life.

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With technology instruction, fitness, books, crafts, genealogy and social activities on the calendar, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library offers adults plenty of ways to make the most of their local library.

Whether you’re hoping to learn a new skill, meet new people, explore an interest or just enjoy a fun activity, these upcoming programs provide a welcoming place to do it. Check the individual event details and join the library for an opportunity to learn, create, connect and have a little fun along the way.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826