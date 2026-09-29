Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Herbert Irvin Dominy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 25th, 2026. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at 11:30am at Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 South Main Street, Acworth, Georgia 30101. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.
He was born on June 13th, 1947, in Irwinton, GA, to Alton and Rosa Lee Dominy who preceded him in death. Herbert was a veteran of the United States Army, a graduate of Mercer University where he earned his Master’s degree, and retired from Georgia Power Company. He loved outdoor activities such as playing golf, duck hunting with his son, and traveling with his wife in their camper. Herbert also enjoyed going out to eat, watching documentaries, and cheering on the University of Alabama football team. Mostly, he treasured time spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by 9 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy Wortham Dominy; daughter, Tracie Kleine and her husband Todd; son, M. Ryan Dominy and his wife Beth; grandchildren: Ashley Dominy, Audrey Kleine, and Madison Kleine; sister, Elaine (Neal) Chapman; and brother, Edwin (Jan) Dominy.
Please visit Herbert’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com