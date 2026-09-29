Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Herbert Irvin Dominy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 25th, 2026. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at 11:30am at Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 South Main Street, Acworth, Georgia 30101. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.

He was born on June 13th, 1947, in Irwinton, GA, to Alton and Rosa Lee Dominy who preceded him in death. Herbert was a veteran of the United States Army, a graduate of Mercer University where he earned his Master’s degree, and retired from Georgia Power Company. He loved outdoor activities such as playing golf, duck hunting with his son, and traveling with his wife in their camper. Herbert also enjoyed going out to eat, watching documentaries, and cheering on the University of Alabama football team. Mostly, he treasured time spent with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by 9 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy Wortham Dominy; daughter, Tracie Kleine and her husband Todd; son, M. Ryan Dominy and his wife Beth; grandchildren: Ashley Dominy, Audrey Kleine, and Madison Kleine; sister, Elaine (Neal) Chapman; and brother, Edwin (Jan) Dominy.

Please visit Herbert’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.