Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Lisa Long, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on September 24th, 2026, at the age of 64.

Lisa’s passing marks a time of sorrow and reflection for those who knew and loved her. Her life and memory will continue to be cherished by the family, friends, and loved ones who were fortunate to share in her journey.

A viewing for Lisa Long will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at Foston Funeral, where family and friends will gather to honor Lisa’s life and celebrate her memory.

As loved ones come together to remember Lisa, the service will provide an opportunity to reflect on the moments shared, the memories created and the lasting impact she leaves with those who knew her.

Viewing

Monday, October 5th, 2026

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Foston Funeral

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Funeral Service

Monday, October 5th, 2026

1:00pm

Foston Funeral

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Lisa Long will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.