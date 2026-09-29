Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Lisa Long, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on September 24th, 2026, at the age of 64.
Lisa’s passing marks a time of sorrow and reflection for those who knew and loved her. Her life and memory will continue to be cherished by the family, friends, and loved ones who were fortunate to share in her journey.
A viewing for Lisa Long will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at Foston Funeral, where family and friends will gather to honor Lisa’s life and celebrate her memory.
As loved ones come together to remember Lisa, the service will provide an opportunity to reflect on the moments shared, the memories created and the lasting impact she leaves with those who knew her.
Viewing
Monday, October 5th, 2026
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Foston Funeral
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral Service
Monday, October 5th, 2026
1:00pm
Foston Funeral
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Lisa Long will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com