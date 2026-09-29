Local CoLAB Opens in Downtown Clarksville to Support Small Businesses and Community Collaboration

Clarksville, TN – Kacie Bryant and her team recently opened Local CoLAB, a small business resource center and collaborative workspace at 124 Tenth Street.

Bryant said, “Memberships are available. We’re going to have workshops. We’re also going to make it a place where the community can come and gather, so it’s not just for small businesses. We’re going to have food trucks and vendor events. It’s just another way that Local Clarksville connects the community with local businesses and gives them the resources they need.”

For the grand opening, the Burgasm food truck was on site, and several vendors were set up inside, offering information about their local businesses.

“This has been a dream of mine for a really long time,” Bryant said. “I wanted a bigger space. Eventually, we may do that. I dream big, and this is just the beginning. This project has been on my mind for years. It has taken several months to get the building transformed to this point.”

The 1,600 square foot space has a Chill Lab where folks can sit and relax, a Main Lab that can accommodate 20 – 25 people, shared workspaces, and a Mini Lab for private meetings, workspace, or a place to take a call. There is also a conference room.

Bryant said there has been a lot of interest in having access to a workplace like this. “Business owners say they would like to have a space in which to work with other business owners. It’s not just a place to work, it’s also a place to connect and collaborate.”

Local Co-Lab Grand Opening Photo Gallery