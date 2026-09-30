101st Airborne TMDE Team Keeps Critical Equipment Mission Ready

Fort Campbell, KY – The Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section is a maintenance section most people know very little about. The 101st TMDE section is the sole section on Fort Campbell, but they are ranked as the most efficient section in the Army.

Every piece of equipment that uses precise measurements is calibrated in this shop. They are a part of the 101st Division Support Maintenance Company (DSMC), which supports the division’s maintenance needs. TMDE is one of three sections under the electronic maintenance platoon, which primarily deals with electronic equipment with TMDE, C&E and an armament section.

The mission of a TMDE section is to calibrate all measurement tools that the division uses. In the 101st TMDE section, they split it up into four groups of equipment: physical and dimensional, DC and low-voltage, microwave section and radiation calibration. Physicals consist of torque wrenches, depth gauges, pressure gauges and similar items. These tools are critical in making sure bolts are secured properly, gauges read accurately and physical measurements are precise.

TMDE’s most critical contribution to the division is their DC and low-voltage bench. The most important role for this bench is ensuring the helicopter avionic systems are reading accurately so pilots can trust their instruments. For example, they will run multiple tests on a Black Hawk computer system to ensure it is reading all the signals that are displayed on the pilots’ screens correctly. The third section in the shop is the microwave section. An example of the device they calibrate is the AN/GRM-122 radio test set.

This device is used to calibrate radios, so they send out the right frequency. The fourth section is their radiation calibration. This is where they make sure devices that detect radiation are reading the correct levels of radiation. Their mission is very precise, but if they fail, it can cause significant damage to military equipment or soldiers’ well-being.

All TMDE soldiers start as a 94H, a Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment maintenance support specialist. 94H soldiers go through basic training like any other soldier and then go through a 33-week Advanced Individual Training (AIT) course where they learn their job. Once at their unit, they apply what they learned at AIT to help support the lowest level in the shop.

The 94H sergeants (SGT) serve as experienced calibration technicians. They also provide technical guidance to the junior soldiers. The staff sergeant (SSG) serves as a team chief and senior technician on an Area Calibration/Repair Support Team (ATST), and they are responsible for supervising precision calibration, repair and shop operations. The sergeant first class (SFC) serves as a senior technical supervisor and calibration laboratory manager. They direct precision calibration operations, oversee quality control, manage enlisted talent, training and tactical readiness.

The role of TMDE cannot be understated when it comes to the level of support it gives to the division. Without the TMDE, it would cost the Army tens of millions of dollars to hire civilians to calibrate our equipment when that money could go toward purchasing vehicles, more critical weapon systems or equipment. TMDE is critical to ensuring that the 101st Combat Air Brigade’s helicopters are safe to operate and that the 101st Airborne Division remains lethal. The TMDE section is a very small, but key, element which keeps the 101st Airborne Division “AIR ASSAULT” as the Army’s premier light infantry division.