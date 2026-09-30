APSU Alumna Tammy Cunningham Establishes Family Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Tammy Cunningham (’86) made a generous donation to establish the Tom Cunningham Family Endowment for APSU business students. The scholarship is named after her late husband, APSU alumnus Tom Cunningham (’85).

Eligible students must be rising juniors or seniors enrolled full-time as business majors, hold a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or above, and have graduated from a Montgomery County, Tennessee, high school. Applicants must also complete a brief essay about their career goals. The scholarship is awarded for one year.

“Our family would like to thank the many dear friends, family and colleagues that helped make this endowment possible,” Tammy said. “Tom always believed that APSU and Clarksville were inseparable—that when you invest in one, you strengthen both. This scholarship honors that belief by supporting students who are rooted in this community and committed to building their futures here. We hope it helps the next generation of business leaders create the same kind of positive impact Tom worked toward his entire life.”

The endowment adds a permanent chapter to a relationship with Austin Peay that spans four decades.

“The Cunningham family has long been part of what makes our campus community so special,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We appreciate this significant contribution, and we look forward to carrying on Tom’s passion for helping others through this new scholarship.”

The family’s APSU roots reach back to Tom’s childhood, when he followed his older brothers Elijah (‘75), Peter (‘76) and Andy (‘81) to basketball games at the Red Barn. He and Tammy later met while attending Austin Peay in 1982 at a Greek mixer.

Tom (Sigma Chi) and Tammy (Chi Omega) danced their first dance that evening, and the rest is history. They married in 1987 and began their lives together in a historic craftsman-style home at 301 Castle Heights, in one of Clarksville’s first platted neighborhoods — an area now home to hundreds of APSU students at the Castle Heights Residence Hall. Even after graduating, the two remained fixtures at basketball games, homecoming parades and impromptu reunions, often bringing crowds of friends along.

The couple’s four children, Matt (Shannon), Wes, Nick (Megan) and Kate (Martin) grew up in Clarksville and were never far from campus events. The family held APSU Athletics season tickets and filled their calendars with games, concerts and camps. Although their APSU jerseys and cheerleading uniform are now cherished keepsakes, they continue to support the Governors at every opportunity.

Tom and Tammy prioritized serving Clarksville in their careers after Austin Peay. As a builder and developer, Tom saw each project as a way to strengthen Clarksville — and often, to make it a more vibrant college town for their alma mater.

Over the years, Tom and Tammy have volunteered time and resources to United Way, Madison Street United Methodist Church, Room in the Inn, Empty Bowls Project, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Loaves and Fishes and Camp Rainbow, among many other initiatives. Tammy has served on the APSU National Alumni Association board and is a member of the Clarksville Sunrise Rotary Club. Tom was especially proud of helping develop the Clarksville Area YMCA, but his biggest impact may have been in mentoring aspiring business owners, especially those who shared his dedication to family.

This passion for family, entrepreneurship and the Clarksville community led Tom to complete projects alongside Tammy and their children. First was Old Glory Distilling Co., the brainchild of their oldest son Matt. The business opened with the construction expertise and business guidance of Tom and produces high-quality whiskeys with ingredients from local farmers.

During the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Old Glory switched their production from whiskey to hand sanitizer and donated over 12,000 bottles to the Clarksville community, local first responders, the military, teachers and other frontline workers. Soon after the opening of Old Glory, the family began planning Strawberry Alley Ale Works as part of Tom’s vision to bring new life to historic downtown Clarksville.

Tom was looking forward to finding new ways to serve the community when he unexpectedly passed away in 2019. The Cunningham family continues to carry out Tom’s commitment to Clarksville through development and genuine care for the community. Tammy continues to volunteer, advocate for the family business, and be a true friend to many.

Matt continues his work establishing Old Glory Distilling Co. as a top destination for both locals and visitors. Wes provides leadership at Strawberry Alley and continues to brainstorm downtown projects. Nick enjoys giving back to Montgomery County through his work in regional economic development. Kate, in perhaps the family’s proudest accomplishment, cares for new mothers and newborns as a nurse in Middle Tennessee.

About Endowments at Austin Peay State University

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.