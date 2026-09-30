APSU Volleyball Faces Abilene Christian, Tarleton State in UAC Play

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues United Athletic Conference play on with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Abilene Christian in Abilene, Texas, and a Saturday 1:00pm game against Tarleton State in Clarksville.

Austin Peay (9-6, 1-1 UAC) enters the weekend after opening conference play 1-1. The Governors defeated Little Rock 3-1, Thursday Sepember 24th, and fell to Central Arkansas 3-2 Saturday Sept. 26.

Abilene Christian (9-5, 1-1 UAC) opened conference play with a 3-2 loss at North Alabama, and a 3-0 win at West Georgia.

Tarleton State (6-9, 2-0) starts conference play undefeated with a 3-1 win against UT Arlington and a 3-0 win against North Alabama at home.

Austin Peay State University will play both Abilene Christian and Tarleton State as first time in program history. The 2026 season marks the first year in the United Athletic Conference all together.

Senior Reagan Anderson is ranked 11th in the nation for individual serve aces with 30. Reagan Anderson is seventh in the nation for digs per set (4.97 per set). Austin Peay ranks 10th nationally in opposing hitting percent with .152 and 25th in total aces with 99.

Austin Peay State University leads the conference in opponent hitting percent at .152, opponent assists with 10.28 and opponent kills 11.38. The Governors lead the conference in six accolades for their 3-2 win against St. Louis; kills (70), kills in five sets (70), total attempts (206), total attempts in five sets (206), assists (66), assists in five sets (66). The Govs tied their season high kills, kills in five sets, assists, and assists in five sets in their most recent 3-2 loss to Central Arkansas.

Nicole Okojie leads the conference for single game blocks in four sets (7) against Bowling Green, tied with Maddy Kirmer of West Georgia. Reagan Anderson leads the conference in Service Aces (30) and digs in four sets against Gardner-Webb (31)

Match Points

Abilene Christian Leaders

Kinslee McGowen leads the conference in assists in five sets vs. North Alabama (49).

Valiree Schmus leads the conference in total attempts in three sets (46) in their 3-0 win against West Georgia.

Brennan Ramierez leads the conference in digs (279) and digs in three sets, against West Georgia (27).

The Wildcats lead the conference in assists in Rachel Kloss vs. Oral Roberts (51), against Texas Southern (51), and Kinslee McGowan against North Alabama (49).

Tarleton State Leaders

Alyssa Dinh leads the conference in hitting percentage .394 on 208 total attacks across 52 sets. Dinh leads the conference in game high attack percent and attack percent in four sets against East Texas A&M (0.765), attack percent in three sets against Sam Houston (0.733),

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on the Governor’s 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.