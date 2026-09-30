Austin Peay Alumnus Larry Carroll Establishes Carroll Entrepreneurship Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus Larry Carroll (’76) has made a gift to establish the Carroll Entrepreneurship Center at APSU. The new center will serve as a university-wide, community-facing hub designed to expand innovation, support new venture creation, and strengthen the regional economy.

Housed within the College of Business at APSU but serving the broader Clarksville and Montgomery County community, without requiring new university funds at launch. The investment positions Austin Peay State University as an essential partner in advancing Clarksville’s economic future.

The Carroll Entrepreneurship Center will be based at The Press, 211 South Second Street, a collaborative workspace in downtown Clarksville. The Press will build out a new office suite specifically for the center, which will include three offices, a reception area, and access to The Press’s amenities, putting the center in the heart of Clarksville’s business community. APSU’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center, also housed at The Press, will be nearby, giving entrepreneurs added access to complementary business resources.

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed firsthand how entrepreneurship transforms communities and creates opportunities,” Carroll said. “Austin Peay State University gave me the foundation I needed to build my business, and I want to ensure future generations of students and community members have access to the resources, mentorship, and support they need to turn their ideas into thriving ventures.”

The center is the latest milestone in Carroll’s long history of giving back to his alma mater and supporting APSU students.

“Few people have touched as many corners of Austin Peay State University as Larry Carroll,” said APSU President Dr. Mike Licari. “Our students learn to trade in the financial trading center he made possible and gain real-world investment management experience through the Govs Fund that bears his name. His scholarship opens doors for students, and his distinguished professorship helps us attract and retain outstanding faculty. During his service on our board of trustees, he helped guide the direction of this university, and he has never stopped investing in its future. With the Carroll Entrepreneurship Center, Larry is extending that impact beyond our campus and into the heart of Clarksville. Austin Peay State University is a stronger university, and Clarksville a stronger community, because of him.”

The Carroll Entrepreneurship Center will offer programming and resources for APSU students across all disciplines, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the Clarksville region. The center aligns with the College of Business’s commitment to experiential learning and community engagement—key components of its AACSB accreditation standards.

“As we celebrate our AACSB accreditation—the hallmark of excellence in business education—we want to continue finding new ways to support businesses in our community,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “Larry’s generosity enables us to expand our impact while creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs. This investment in our community positions the College of Business as a catalyst for new business creation right here in Clarksville, further strengthening our economy and helping transform great ideas into thriving businesses.”

Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, said that investment will benefit the community for years to come.

“Larry Carroll exemplifies what it means to be a transformational investor,” Phillips said. “His vision extends beyond the classroom to address real needs in our community. The Carroll Entrepreneurship Center will create a lasting legacy—empowering students to become job creators, and it will strengthen the economic fabric of our community. This is the Govs For Life Experience at its finest.”

Carroll is a senior vice president and senior consultant with Wealth Enhancement Group, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carroll founded Carroll Financial Associates in 1980, which was acquired by Wealth Enhancement Group in 2021. At the time of the acquisition, the firm managed approximately $4.7 billion in client assets. He has been named on Forbes’ list of America’s Top 200 Wealth Advisors and ranked No. 1 for North Carolina (West) on Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. He has also been listed 12 times on Worth Magazine’s listing of The Nation’s Most Exclusive Wealth Managers and named on all of Barron’s annual lists of The Top Financial Advisors.

Carroll has made numerous significant investments in Austin Peay State University over more than a decade. In 2012, he received the Tennessee Board of Regents’ Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. His gifts include the lead gift for the Larry Carroll Financial Trading Center in 2015, establishment of the Baggett-Carroll Endowed Scholarship, and, in 2021, both the Larry W. Carroll Govs Fund for student investment management and the AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship. In 2021, Carroll also received the inaugural APSU Presidential Medal of Distinction for his exemplary service and remarkable contributions to the university.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931-221-7127 or give@apsu.edu.