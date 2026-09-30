Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Wei Wen Guan, age 60, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026. He was born in September 3rd, 1966 in China to Run Hong Guan and Ping Xiao He.

Wei Wen Guan married Yin Jiu Ma. He was the restaurant manager at China Wok.

His survivors include his wife: Yin Jiu Ma, one son, Qiao Cong Guan (Yi Wei Xu), and one daughter, Ya Yun Guan.

Wei Wen Guan’s memory will live on in the lives of those who loved him.