Altra Federal Credit Union Named APSU Basketball Jersey Sponsor

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and Altra Federal Credit Union announced a multi-year jersey patch sponsorship through Taymar Sales U., supporting the Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball programs beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Through this agreement, an Altra Federal Credit Union patch will be worn on all APSU men’s and women’s basketball uniforms following the passing of NCAA legislation in January allowing for jersey patches to be worn.

“We are excited to continue to grow with Altra Federal Credit Union as a proud partner of Austin Peay State University Athletics and to see their brand represented on our basketball jerseys,” said Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Altra has been a great partner in the Clarksville community for more than two decades, and we are grateful for their continued investment in Austin Peay State University and our student-athletes. Altra’s support also helps us provide opportunities for our student-athletes that extend beyond their time on the court and prepare them for success after graduation. Partnerships like this are about more than putting a name on a jersey. They are about two organizations coming together to invest in Clarksville, support our student-athletes and make our community stronger. We are proud to wear the Altra name and even prouder to have them as part of the Gov family.”

“We’re excited to partner with Austin Peay State University Athletics in a way that goes beyond traditional sponsorship,” said Cheryl Dutton, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Altra Federal Credit Union. “This partnership is about more than a logo on a basketball jersey. It’s an opportunity to support student-athletes through financial wellness education and resources while building meaningful connections across the APSU and Clarksville communities. We believe the best partnerships are built on shared values, and we’re looking forward to growing alongside APSU while helping students succeed long after graduation.”

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 162,000 members and $3.2 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in six states, including three in Clarksville. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive. Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball officially kick off their 2026-27 seasons November 2nd, with the men hosting Lane College and the women traveling to face Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Prior to the regular-season opener, the men’s basketball team offers a pair of previews of the upcoming season with October 11th and October 27th exhibition contests at F&M Bank Arena. Season tickets are on sale now by calling the Austin Peay ticket office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).

For news and updates on all things Austin Peay basketball, follow the Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB, @GovsWBB) or download the new-and-improved Let’s Go Peay App on the App Store of Google Play Store today.

Hear From The Coaches

Austin Peay State University Head Basketball Coach, Corey Gipson

“We are extremely elated to go beyond collaboration and join in an equally yoked partnership with Altra Federal Credit Union. Altra’s loyalty and generosity have shown a heartfelt commitment to Austin Peay Athletics and the student-athletes who aspire to live their best lives on and off the court. Altra Federal Credit Union was renamed to reflect the diversity of its membership while honoring its history. We will honor what Altra stands for and demonstrate a body of work that will be exemplary of the history and legacy of the brand.”

Austin Peay State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Brittany Young

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and partnership of Altra Federal Credit Union. Having their logo represented on our uniforms this season is more than a sponsorship – it represents a shared commitment to our student-athletes, our program, and the Clarksville community. We take great pride in representing Austin Peay State University, and it means a great deal to have a community partner who believes in what we are building and is willing to invest in the young women who wear our jersey. We are excited to represent Altra and proud to have them as part of our Govs family!”

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.