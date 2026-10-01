APSU Men’s, Women’s Basketball Set 2026-27 Home Tipoff Times

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball announced its home tipoff times ahead of both programs’ fourth season on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Throughout its 2026-27 seasons, the two programs will play a combined 34 home games at F&M Bank Arena with five doubleheaders, including four during both teams’ inaugural United Athletic Conference slate.

Generally, women’s basketball weekday games tip off at 6:00pm, with one exception, including the five doubleheader dates, in which the women will tipoff at 5:00pm and the men at 7:30pm. Two other exceptions include the team’s home opener against Southeastern Baptist (November 6th) and its New Year’s Eve game against Queens, with both games slotted for a 1:00pm start. All weekend games throughout the season tipoff at 2:00pm.

The men’s basketball team will tipoff non-doubleheader weekday games at 7:00pm, and weekend contests beginning at 4:00pm. Doubleheader dates push those times back to 7:30pm and 4:30pm, respectively. An exception is the Govs’ first of two exhibition contests against Evansville, a 3:00pm, October 11th game, Sunday, October 11th. The APSU Govs also host UTRGV (November 21st) and Bellarmine (December 19th) for 2:00pm Saturday tipoffs.

The women’s full schedule can be found HERE or atop this article, with the men’s also listed HERE.

Coming off its furthest postseason run under head coach Brittany Young and the program’s first appearance in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, the women’s basketball team hosts 15 games at F&M Bank Arena. After beginning the season on the road for the first time since 2021, Young and the Govs begin a stretch of five-of-six games in the confines of its home facility between November 6th-December 5th, including a four-game homestand which tips off against Chattanooga, November 19th.

The APSU Govs also begin their UAC slate on the road at Eastern Kentucky (January 6th) before beginning the first of two three-game homestands during the league calendar.

Led by fourth-year head coach Corey Gipson, the men’s basketball team is coming off a 22-9 2025-26 season which saw the team claim the Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship – the program’s first championship since a 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title and the first regular-season title since 2008.

Gipson and the APSU Govs host 19 total games and 17 regular-season contests at F&M Bank Arena, which is the third-most home games in program history. Following its two exhibition games, the men’s basketball team officially begins its 96th season at home for the fourth-straight year when it hosts Lane in a Monday night matchup.

Austin Peay State University hosts five-of-six games at home from December 5th-28th, and begin UAC play against Eastern Kentucky on Gary Mathews Court, January 6th.

Get Your Season Tickets Today

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball seasons are available now. The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season.

Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of and throughout the 2026-27 seasons, follow the Austin Peay State University basketball teams on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB, @GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.