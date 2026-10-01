Austin Peay Volleyball Drops 3-0 Match to Abilene Christian

Abilene, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team — the Abilene Christian 0-0 () in its first historical meeting, Thursday, at the Moody Coliseum.

Taly Cloyd and Nicole Okojie opened the first set with a kill each, Austin Peay State University then scored two straight on an Abeline Christian service error and attack error. The Governors and Wildcats each exchanged points for the next 14 points, until Lauren Wallace tied the set at 12 with APSU’s 100th ace of the season.

The Austin Peay State University scored their final six points on two attack errors, two service errors, a Cloyd kill, and an Okojie kill, but would drop the first set 25-18.

The Governors saw the first five of eight points in the second set from four attack errors from the Wildcats and one service error. The Governors gained momentum with three straight points on two Lauren Wallace kills and an attack error to trail by three, 14-11.

Austin Peay State University scored three straight on a Wallace kill, Sarah Butler service ace, and a Malena Benz and Alison Coy block. The APSU Govs later scored three straight kills from Coy, Remmi Cooke, and Wallace. Despite the consecutive scoring streaks, the Governors would drop the set 25-19.

The third set saw the first eight points exclusively from kills, with half from Cloyd, two from Ashley, one from Benz, and one from Wallace. Cloyd notched two kills, and three Abilene Christian errors brought the APSU Govs to 14 points. The Governors scored four final points on two attack errors and two Cree Hollier kills, but ultimately dropped the set 25-18, and the match 3-0.

Box Score Bullets

Taly Cloyd led the team with 10 kills

Brooklynn Merrell and Sarah Butler each assisted on 12 points

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will continue conference play against Tarleton State, Saturday, October 3rd, in at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee