Best of Clarksville Celebrates 30 Years of Local Excellence Tonight

Clarksville, TN – The wait is over! Best of Clarksville 2026 is happening today, Thursday, October 1st, and Clarksville-Montgomery County is invited to come together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the people, businesses, organizations, and community favorites that make this such a special place to live, work, and play.

The 30th Annual Best of Clarksville will take over Governor’s Square Mall from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, bringing together local businesses, community leaders, families, friends and residents for three hours of entertainment, celebration, giveaways, local pride and plenty of opportunities to discover some of the very best Clarksville has to offer.

For three decades, Best of Clarksville has been about much more than recognizing local favorites. It is a celebration of the community itself — and tonight’s milestone event is an opportunity to look back at 30 years of local excellence while creating new memories for the years ahead.

Best of Clarksville brings the community together to recognize the people, places, and businesses that help make Clarksville thrive, while also giving back to local nonprofit organizations. The event’s mission is built around celebrating local and supporting local.

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A Night to Celebrate Clarksville

Tonight’s celebration is designed to have something for everyone.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and interact with some of Clarksville’s best businesses and organizations while enjoying an energetic evening filled with entertainment and community spirit.

Whether you have attended Best of Clarksville for years or this will be your first time experiencing the event, the 30th anniversary provides an especially good reason to come out.

This is the night when the community gets to celebrate the businesses and organizations that residents support throughout the year — the restaurants where families gather, the businesses that provide essential services, the professionals who help their customers and the organizations that contribute to making Clarksville a better place.

And, of course, there will be plenty of fun along the way.

Live Entertainment, Giveaways and More

There will be live entertainment throughout the evening, ensuring there is always something happening as guests explore the event, visit participating businesses, enjoy the atmosphere, and celebrate with friends.

And if that isn’t enough, guests will also have the chance to win some fantastic giveaways.

Among the prizes being offered are APSU basketball season tickets, a $1,399 leather sofa, local gift cards, a free marketing audit, free laser hair removal, home products, and more.

So come ready to celebrate — but keep an eye on the giveaways because you just might leave Best of Clarksville with something unexpected.

The event is about celebrating local businesses, but it is also about bringing people together. Bring your family, invite your friends, connect with local businesses and enjoy an evening that showcases the energy and spirit of Clarksville.

Your Night Out Helps Local Charities

One of the most meaningful aspects of Best of Clarksville is that the celebration has a purpose beyond the event itself.

100 percent of Best of Clarksville proceeds benefit local charities, turning an evening of community celebration into direct support for organizations doing important work throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County and the Fort Campbell community.

This year’s three charity recipients are The Montgomery County Angel Fund, F.U.E.L. Ministries and the Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell.

Montgomery County Angel Fund

The Montgomery County Angel Fund works to help sick, injured, abused and special-needs animals receive emergency veterinary care, rescue support and lifesaving treatment.

The organization works with local shelters, rescues and community partners to help animals receive medical attention when financial resources might otherwise stand in the way. Its work has also included helping families facing difficult veterinary expenses for beloved pets.

By attending Best of Clarksville, guests are helping support an organization dedicated to giving vulnerable animals a chance at treatment, recovery and a better future.

F.U.E.L. Ministries

F.U.E.L. Ministries is working to address childhood hunger in Montgomery County through its Fuel for Kids program.

The organization provides weekend food bags and school pantry support, helping ensure students have access to nourishment beyond the school day. Having reliable access to food can help children focus on school, learning and their long-term success.

A night spent celebrating Clarksville’s local businesses can therefore help put food on the table for local children who need that support.

Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell

The Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell supports military families through free and low-cost programs designed around the unique challenges of military life.

Its services include childcare, food assistance, youth development, holiday support and family resources. The organization works to strengthen military families and provide resources that help them navigate deployments, relocations, financial challenges and other demands associated with military life.

For a community so closely connected to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division, supporting military families is an important part of giving back. Tonight’s Best of Clarksville celebration provides another opportunity for the community to stand behind those families.

Get Your Tickets and Come Celebrate

If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, today is the day.

Best of Clarksville 2026 takes place Thursday, October 1st, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Governor’s Square Mall.

Advance tickets are $10.00, while tickets purchased at the gate are $15.00. Children 12 and under are free.

The event is cashless, so purchasing tickets online in advance is encouraged for faster entry and to save $5.00.

But the value of the evening goes well beyond the price of admission. Your ticket gets you into one of Clarksville’s biggest annual community celebrations while helping support three local organizations.

That’s a pretty good reason to make plans to be there.

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Thirty Years of Best of Clarksville

Thirty years is a remarkable milestone — and it belongs to the Clarksville community.

Best of Clarksville has grown into a longstanding tradition that recognizes local excellence while creating an opportunity for businesses, organizations, and residents to come together. The 2026 event continues that tradition with a celebration centered on community, local business, entertainment, and giving back.

So grab your family, call your friends, and make your way to Governor’s Square Mall tonight.

Come see what makes Clarksville special. Meet the businesses that help make the community thrive. Enjoy the entertainment. Check out the giveaways. Celebrate 30 years of Best of Clarksville.

And most importantly, come be part of something that gives back.

About Best of Clarksville

Best of Clarksville is an annual community celebration recognizing the people, businesses and organizations that make Clarksville special. Through nominations, voting and the annual live event, Best of Clarksville highlights local favorites while supporting local nonprofit organizations. The organization states that 100 percent of proceeds benefit local charities.

For event information, nominees, tickets, charities, and more, visit Best of Clarksville.