Clarksville Gas and Water plans East Bel Air Boulevard Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of East Bel Air Boulevard on Thursday, October 1st, at 7:00pm for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Bel Air Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

27 East Bel Air Boulevard to Fort Campbell Boulevard

22 West Bel Air Boulevard to Fort Campbell Boulevard

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 3:00am Friday, October 2nd.