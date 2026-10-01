Clarksville Gas and Water plans Pine Mountain Road Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Pine Mountain Road on Friday, October 9th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads will be affected during the outage:

197 Pine Mountain Road to Bunker Hill Road

1103 Rosebrook Drive

Nashboro Road from Shiloh Road to Pine Mountain Road

501 Bunker Hill Road

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.