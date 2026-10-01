Clarksville Weather: Storms Bring Cooler Temperatures, October 1st-6th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a major weather change over the next several days, with mostly sunny and hot conditions giving way to showers and thunderstorms on Friday, followed by cooler temperatures through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will fall from the lower 90s today into the 70s by Saturday, with clear and sunny conditions returning early next week.

Today will remain mostly sunny across Clarksville and Montgomery County, with temperatures climbing to a high near 93 degrees. South-southwest winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph. Conditions will become mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dropping to around 72 degrees. South winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will bring the biggest weather change of the forecast period, with showers and thunderstorms developing before 2:00pm. Showers will remain likely, with a possible thunderstorm between 2:00pm and 5:00pm before a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms continues after 5:00pm. The high temperature will reach only around 82 degrees, with south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north during the afternoon. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with expected rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night will remain mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00pm, followed by a chance of showers between 7:00pm and 10:00pm and another chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10:00pm. The low will fall to around 62 degrees, with northeast winds near 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm. Afternoon temperatures will reach only around 74 degrees, while northeast winds will be near 10 mph.

Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers developing after 1:00am. Temperatures will fall to around 61 degrees as northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph become light after midnight.

Sunday will continue the cooler weather pattern, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm and partly sunny skies developing through the afternoon. The high will be near 76 degrees, with north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping considerably to around 51 degrees. North winds will be near 5 mph.

Monday will bring a return to sunny skies across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, with a high near 76 degrees. North-northeast winds will range from 5 to 15 mph.

Clear skies will continue Monday night, allowing temperatures to fall to around 47 degrees.

Tuesday will remain sunny and pleasant, with temperatures reaching a high near 75 degrees. The night will stay mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 49 degrees.

The Clarksville weather outlook features a sharp transition from summer-like heat to a cooler fall pattern. Residents should be prepared for potentially strong thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain on Friday before cooler, drier conditions settle in for the weekend and continue into early next week.