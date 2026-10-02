APSU Cross Country Competitive at Terre Haute XC Challenge

Terre-Haute, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country team was led by Tahmar Upshaw and Shaye Foster at the competitive Nike XC Town Twilight Challenge, Friday.

Friday evening’s meet consisted of local programs such as Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri in addition to UC San Diego, Texas Tech, and Florida Gulf Coast among others.

Foster was the first Governor to finish, as the senior placed 42nd overall with the third-best 6K of her career. She was followed by Holly Harding, Taylah Upshaw, Tiesha Turner, and Allison Smith in APSU’s counting scores.

Tahmar Upshaw paced the men’s cross country team for the eight-straight meet in the Governors’ 8K race as he placed 57th overall. He was followed by Jacob Schweigardt, Will Keefer, David Rich and Jake Strader.

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For news and updates throughout the APSU’s cross country seasons, follow the programs on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams prepare for the final meet of the regular season, when they travel to Florence, Alabama for North Alabama’s Kennemer Classic, October 16th.