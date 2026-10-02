Austin Peay G.H.O.S.T. Event to Feature Books Instead of Candy

Clarksville, TN – When trick-or-treaters make their way through Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Morgan University Center on October 25th, 2026, one table will be handing out something that lasts longer than a fun-size candy bar.

The Austin Peay State University chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 191, is returning to the university’s Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating (G.H.O.S.T.) event with “Candy for the Mind,” a literacy initiative that gives children a free book instead of candy. G.H.O.S.T. runs from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, October 25th, at the Morgan University Center (MUC) and is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s Student Government Association.

Phi Kappa Phi volunteers will offer books for every reading level, from board books for pre-readers to young adult novels, so families leave with both a Halloween memory and something to read together.

“We appreciate the community and campus support of this event every year,” said Chapter President Micca Terrell.

This year’s giveaway is possible in part because of work done back in August. During Peayple in the Community, Austin Peay’s fourth annual day of service, volunteers participated in morning and afternoon sessions at the Felix G. Woodward Library sorting and cleaning thousands of donated books for the Candy for the Mind collection.

“There are thousands of books to go through, so it’s very important to have help,” said Christina Chester-Fangman, interim director of library services, during the August event.

Peayple in the Community drew more than 1,300 volunteers who logged 3,105 service hours with 33 area nonprofits and campus partners.

The chapter is still accepting book donations ahead of G.H.O.S.T. New or gently used children’s books — especially board books for early pre-readers — may be dropped off at the following locations on campus:

The Woodward Library (main level)

Music / Mass Communication Building (first floor)

Claxton Building (first floor)

Morgan University Center, outside the Student Life & Engagement Office

Harned Hall

Wilbur N. Daniel Center

Honors Commons

To donate or learn more, contact Micca Terrell at terrellm@apsu.edu or 931.221.6817.

G.H.O.S.T. is free and open to the community. Candy for the Mind books will be distributed while supplies last.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Austin Peay State University’s Chapter 191 recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.