Austin Peay Homecoming Gameday Guide: New Haven at The Fort

Clarksville, TN – Ahead of Saturday’s 81st Homecoming contest against New Haven at Fortera Stadium, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics is proud to present an updated guide to game day in Clarksville.

Tailgate Alley Presented by Wyatt-Johnson Toyota

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 15th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot) and sponsored this year by Wyatt-Johnson Toyota. Wyatt-Johnson will offer free food to fans in Tailgate Alley and are running an offer during each home game where fans can receive $1,000 off the best internet price for a vehicle at Wyatt-Johnson Toyota by scanning the QR code on the videoboard inside Fortera Stadium.

In consideration of the Homecoming parade, which is set to begin at 11:00am, fans are encouraged to access Tailgate Alley via Farris Drive, bypassing Marion Street if possible. Tailgate alley officially opens at 12:00pm.

With alumni back on campus for Homecoming, a number of tailgates catered to alumni are expected, including an all-alumni tailgate presented by Austin Peay State University’s office of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, an all-athletics alumni tailgate and a tailgate dedicated to alums from soccer, softball and volleyball.

Tailgates and partner activations will pop up on Tailgate Alley throughout the day—pay special attention to the Mercedes-Benz of Music City installation this week; the luxury retailer is also serving as game sponsor for this week’s contest. In addition, food trucks from Janae’s Italian Ice, Windy City Vibez and Sawasdee Crepe will be set up in Tailgate Alley.

Returning again for another year, the Kids Zone will be located adjacent to Morgan Brothers Field and will feature inflatables, face-painting and more for our youngest Governor fans! While you’re there learn more about the Junior Govs Club, presented by Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, and register for the 2026-27 season!

The Gov Walk begins promptly this week at 1:45pm; head coach Jeff Faris will lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium; for Homecoming, all football alumni in attendance are invited to join the APSU Govs in the Gov Walk. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the Govs on their way into The Fort!

Getting Inside

Gates open one hour prior to the 4:00pm kickoff, except for the Maynard Gate, which opens 90 minutes prior to gametime. Ticket sales windows open 2 hours prior to the game on both sides of the stadium.

Fortera Stadium introduced a clear bag policy ahead of the 2025 season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches. Upon entering the stadium, fans will also pass through metal detectors, which were introduced in 2025.

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $150.00!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which is full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay State University football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Food and Drink

Back for another year, the Blazin’ VIPeay Endzone Experience by Buffalo Wild Wings puts fans on the field behind the south end zone, with all-you-can-eat wings and beer provided by Budweiser of Clarksville. Contact the ticket office for more information on how to secure your spot and become a VIPeay!

In addition to the concession offerings fans have come to know and love at The Fort, Chick-Fil-A of Madison Street will be selling sandwiches and nuggets on the Level 2 concourse on the home side of the stadium. Marcos Pizza also will be on the concourse, selling pizza by the slice.

Pregame

The Governors Own Marching Band begins its pregame show at 3:46pm; be in your seats to see what Dr. M. Cory Schmitt and the GOMB have in store this year!

Tickets

Still need tickets? Visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or call the Austin Peay State University ticketing office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to secure single-game or season tickets today!