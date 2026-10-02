Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Debra Louise Zamora passed away on September 30th, 2026, at the age of 71. She was born on June 2nd, 1955, and will be remembered with love by those who knew her best.

Debra’s life was centered on the people she loved most. She especially loved her family and grandchildren, and that devotion was at the heart of how she will be remembered. Her presence brought warmth to her family, and her love will continue to be felt in the lives of those she cherished.

Debra’s life was centered on the people she loved most.

She is survived by her husband, Jose Luis Zamora; her daughters, Stephanie Hill, Tiffany [Cedric] Devaney, and Lisa Williams; and her son, Ashton Zamora. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart; Nicole, Javier, Abigail, Madalyn, Brennan, Samantha, Andrew, Thomas, and Blake, great grand-children Evan, Otto, Annie, and Cash. The love she shared with her family created lasting bonds and treasured memories that will remain with them always.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Mearl Dean Ross and Doris Louise Ross.

May her memory bring comfort to her family and friends, and may the love she gave so freely continue to live on in all who were blessed to know her.