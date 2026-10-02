Trigg County PVA Team Claims Victory at Mike Foster Golf Scramble

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation hosted its 36th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Friday, October 2nd, 2026. Funds raised from the event benefits HCC students through textbook scholarships.

The fundraiser is named in honor of Mike Foster, a long-time supporter of the college and alumnus of the first graduating class of HCC. The scramble has sold out for the last eight years, filling 30 team slots again this year. The generosity of the community is evident with nearly 80 sponsors supporting the event.

“The Mike Foster Golf Scramble is a vital source of funding for our textbook scholarships,” explained HCC Foundation Executive Director Rena Young. “The generosity of the individuals and businesses who participate and donate to the scramble helps offset student expenses for books and supplies.”

Winning first place and $600.00 for the second year was Trigg County PVA Lauren Fowler team. Team members were Ryan Joiner, Craig Fowler, Kelley Jordan, and Joe Hodge. Second place and $500.00 went to Southern Septic. Sixth place and $300.00 in prize money was captured by Golf Cart Doctor, and the $100.00 prize for half the field went to Southern Exposure Photography. Men’s Longest Putt winner was Jon Kane on the White’s Auto Mall team. Men’s Closest to the Pin winner was Phillip Whittaker from United Southern Bank.

Winning the Men’s Longest Drive was Trent Burton from Trigg County Hospital team and Ladies’ Longest Drive was Sun Swanson from the Billy Cook and Friends team. Contest prize winners received gift baskets provided with donations from South Western Kentucky EDC, Christian Co. Chamber of Commerce, Cadiz-Trigg Co. Tourism, BibliU Campus Store, Hancock’s Neighborhood Market, Senor Lopez, Bee Happy Coffee, The Persnickety Pig, Gigi’s Boutique, The Prickly Peach, and HCC Foundation.

The Mike Foster Golf Scramble is held each year on the first Friday of October. In 2027, the event will take place on October 1st.

Sponsors include Hole-in-One Sponsor HCC Foundation, Inc.; Leaderboard Sponsor United Southern Bank; Breakfast Sponsors: McEnaney Family McDonald’s and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville; Cooler Sponsors: Cadiz-Trigg Co. Economic Development Council, Golf Cart Doctor, Pennyrile Rural Electric, and Pepsi Beverages Company; Gift Sponsor 4imprint.com; Hole Sponsors: ABC Finance, Adam Smith, Agri-Chem, LLC, All Nations House of Prayer, Alpha Kappa Alpha ΒΡΩ Chapter, Baird – The Badget Landrum Lim Group, Bastin Optometric Clinic, Ben Fletcher Law Firm, Bluegrass Finance Co. Inc, Bullard Farms, Burdoc Farms, Cadiz Economic Development Commission, Cadiz Rotary Club, Cayce Mill Supply Co, Center of Insurance, Christian County Chamber of Commerce, City of Hopkinsville, Commonwealth Agri Energy, Delta Sigma Theta, Dulin Design Group, Flynn Enterprises, Gamble Funeral Home, Golf Cart Doctor, Greg “Jumbo” Pryor, Grupo Antolin Kentucky, HCC Chancellor Dr. Alissa Young and Mr. Mark Young, HEC Crop Insurance, LLC, Higgins Insurance, Hopkinsville Elevator Co., Inc., Hopkinsville Police Department, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Hughart, Beard, & Giles Funeral Home, J. Schrecker Jewelry, Jerry Gilliam for Judge Executive, Jo and Eston Glover, Legacy Contracting and Consulting, Let’s Go Play Academy Cadiz, Let’s Go Play Academy Hopkinsville, Linda Pearson, Men2Be, Mike and Helen Cayce, MSSC , Ophthalmology Associates of Western Kentucky, Pioneers Inc., Planters Bank, Re-Elect Walker Thomas, Rena and Eddie Young, Rogers Group, Russ Guffey for Mayor, Save More Drugs, Shelley and Steve Tribble, Shelley Enterprises, South Western Kentucky EDC (2), TJ’s Storage Trailers, Tom Bell State Farm Insurance, Tony Holloway, Travis Martin Legacy Real Estate Agent, Tyler DeArmond Sheriff, UPS Store Hopkinsville, WB Express, Walker Automotive, West Side Body Shop, Westerfield Builders, Whitney Holland for School Board, WHOP, WHVO, WKDZ, Workman’s Auto Glass & Upholstery, and Your Sports Edge.com

Golf teams included 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment sponsored by Bullard Farms, ABC Finance, Billy Cook and Friends, Bullard Farms, Edward Jones–Jake Williams, Farm Credit Mid-America, First Southern National Bank, Golf Cart Doctor–Melvin Cook, HCC Faculty Team, Higgins Insurance, Lauren Fowler Trigg Co. PVA, Legacy Contracting and Consulting, Lucas Wolfe and Friends, Mid Continent Spring Co., Mike Foster – Foster, Soyars & Associates, Moonlight Electric and Plumbing, MSSC, Novelis, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Pennyrile Rural Electric, Planters Bank, Plymouth Tube Co., Southern Exposure Photography, Southern Septic, Ted Wilson and Friends, Toyoda Gosei Automotive Sealing Ky, Trigg County Hospital, United Southern Bank, Welcome Home Sales and Rentals, and White’s Auto Mall Honda, Nissan, CDJR.

Those interested in donating to benefit the students of Hopkinsville Community College can contact HCC’s Advancement office at 270.707.3732.

About the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, INC

The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include:

Advance the vision, mission, goals, and objectives of HCC.

Catalyst for the private-sector resource development programs and activities of HCC.

Raise private funds for college-wide initiatives and needs.

Provide guidance for the management and investment of private funds.

Friend-raiser and advocate for HCC.

Counselor and advisor to the HCC president.

The HCC Foundation was chartered on May 17th, 1967 as the Pennyrile Education Foundation, Inc. as a separate and independent 501(c)(3) fundraising organization to support HCC. Reorganized in the early 1990s, the Foundation changed its name to Community College Foundation of Hopkinsville, Inc. on March 11th, 1994 to more clearly reflect its mission. On March 16th, 2000, the Foundation adopted its current name, Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc.

On August 17th, 2000, HCC and the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding through which the Foundation became the official private fund-raising arm of the college.