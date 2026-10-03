Austin Peay Soccer Heads to West Georgia for Road Match

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its recent loss to North Alabama at home on Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is back on the road to face West Georgia with kickoff scheduled Sunday at 12:00pm CT at University Soccer Field in Carrollton, Georgia.

Austin Peay (1-9-1) enters Sunday’s match after facing the top two teams in the United Athletic Conference in Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama in week one of conference play. Senior Anna Drexel scored her second goal of the season on a free kick in the 56th minute of the match against the Lions on Sunday, but it was not enough as the APSU Govs dropped the match 2-1. The Governors look to take advantage on the road against the Wolves of West Georgia, who are winless at home this season, with a 0-5 record on their own pitch.

West Georgia (0-7-2) is still looking for its first win of 2026 after also facing Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama in week one of UAC action. In its most recent match against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday, West Georgia’s Kaylen Brown scored her first goal of the season to tie the game at one in the 52nd minute. But the Colonels prevailed and came away with a 2-1 win after Avery May scored a game-winner in the 84th minute.

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What to Know

Sunday’s match marks the sixth time Austin Peay State Univeristy has played on October 4th.

The Governors are 3-2 on this date, winning the last three matches.

Sunday’s match will be the second meeting between the Governors and the Wolves.

Austin Peay State University is 0-7-3 in its last 10 matches on the road.

The APSU Govs are 52-142-25 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.