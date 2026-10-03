Austin Peay Volleyball Wins Five-Set Thriller Against Abilene Christian

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated Abilene Christian 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-5) in its first historical meeting, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Nicole Okojie scored the first four Governors points from set one on kills. The Governors scored two straight on a service error, and an attack error, for points five and six, and points seven and eight on a Ali Coy kill and a Malena Benz kill.

Austin Peay State University scored two straight on a service error and a Okojie kill, and points 14 and 15 on a Coy kill and a Tarleton State error to lead 15-12. The APSU Govs scored three consecutive points on two Tarleton errors and a Cloyd kill for a five-point lead 18-13. The Governors concluded the set on three straight points from Tarleton errors to win the set 25-19.

The Governors started with late momentum on three straight points in the second set on a Benz kill, Lauren Wallace, and Benz kill, and a solo Benz block for points six through eight. Austin Peay State University tied the set at 12 with a Cloyd kill. Cree Hollier notched the first Govs ace for the Governors 16th point. The Governors scored points 17 and 18 on a Tarleton error and a Benz kill. Cloyd scored two straight kills for the last two Governors points, but the APSU Govs would drop the set 25-21.

The third set was dominated by four kills and three aces for a 7-2 five-point lead. The Governors maintained the lead with a six-point lead at 13-6 on an Okojie kill. Austin Peay State University was the first to 20 with four kills, an ace, and two errors. The Governors scored their final five points from a Cloyd, Okojie block, Cloyd kill, two Hollier kills for match point and clinched the set on a Benz and Coy block to win the set 25-18 for a 2-1 lead.

The Governors started the fourth set with an Okojie and Wallace block and two straight kills. The Governors scored four straight on an Okojie kill and three straight blocks with Okojie on all three with Coy on the assist for two and Hollier on the assist on one for a 8-4 lead. Austin Peay scored four straight late in the set on a Hollier kill and serve ace, Benz kill, and a Wallace kill but would drop the set 25-21.

Austin Peay State University dominated the final set with seven points to the Texans one, for a 7-1 lead with five kills, one ace, and an Okojie and Cloyd block. The APSU Govs scored points 10 and 11 consecutively on a Benz block and a Texan error, points 12 and 13 straight on a Benz kill and a Wallace kill. Wallace scored a final kill, and Cloyd sealed the deal with a kill from an assist from Sarah Butler.

Reagan Anderson notched her 1,000 career dig in her second to last dig of the game, and tallied 17 total digs in the match.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors posted a .372 attack percentage, the highest of the season with 67 total kills.

Defensively the Governors blocked on 13 points with 50 digs.

Cloyd led the team with 21 kills, a season high from her previous 16 and Brooklynn Merrell’s high of 17.

Brooklynn Merrell matched her season high match assist record of 32.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will continue conference play against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, October 6th at the Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, KY.