Clarksville Gas and Water reports Commerce Street Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Commerce Street and closed the road from University Avenue to South Seventh Street for water main leak repair.

Alternate travel routes to avoid the work zone are University Avenue, Franklin Street, and South Seventh Street.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00pm.