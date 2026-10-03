Clarksville Obituary: Billie Gwynn Swann

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Billie Gwynn “Gwynnie” Swann, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, on her 90th birthday. She was born on September 30th, 1936, in Springfield, Tennessee to the late William and Maude Allen.

Billie lived a life marked by faith, dedication, and service to others. She retired from a career in public service, having served more than 21 years with Clarksville Fire & Rescue. She was the first woman employed by CFR and worked hard and diligently throughout her years there. Her commitment to her work reflected both determination and a deep sense of responsibility to her community.

Her faith was also a guiding and enduring part of her life. Billie was a member of the church family at First Baptist Church of Clarksville for 60 years, where she was proud to profess her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus. She also gave of herself in quiet and meaningful ways through her service in the church nursery, caring for and tending to little ones with kindness and devotion. She belonged to the Faith Sunday School Class and was a member of the Explorers Bible Study Group for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jackie Swann. Billie is survived by her daughters, Penny Swann Olsen and spouse Don, grandchildren Ian and spouse Kellie, Katy and spouse Nathan, and Seth; Amy Swann Jones and spouse Thomas, grandchildren Bonnie and spouse Colin, Spencer and spouse Hannah, and Allen; Mary Allen Bumpus and spouse Charlie; grandchildren, Will and spouse Ashlyn, Nate and spouse Alexa; Ray Dean Stewart and spouse Jane, niece and nephews, Lindsey and spouse Ramond, Mark and spouse Janlyn, and Gregg. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren.

Billie’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday, October 8th from 9:00am to 11:00am at First Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life service will begin on Thursday at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church with Drs. Ronny Raines and Roger Freeman officiating.

Our mother was the definition of grace, strength, and a humble soul. She raised and fearlessly loved three strong, independent, beautiful women. She worked to make sure the schools her children attended were stronger. Our mother made her career with the city she loved as the first woman to serve in the Clarksville Fire Department in support of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. In so doing, she instilled the value of selfless giving in her daughters and in her deeply loved grandchildren. The twilight of our mother’s life was dedicated to taking care of the love of her life once he could not.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church General Fund or the Clarksville Firefighter Foundation.