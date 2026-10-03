Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Mary Kennedy, age 84, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2026, at her home in Cumberland Furnace, TN, with her loving and caring family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00pm on Monday, October 5th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. The Kennedy family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Mary was born May 14th, 1942, in Max Meadows, Virginia to the late William Jasper Dean and Belver B. Dunford Jasper. She found pride in her work as a devoted housewife and mother to her 4 daughters. She was also a faithful Christian of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband: James L Kennedy as well as her grandson Joshua Beck.
Her memory will continue to be cherished by her loving daughters; Jeannie Rich, Jamie Kennedy, Mary Jo Beck and her husband Billy, and Shelly Miles and her husband Doyle.
Mary is also survived by her grandchildren; Dustin Herald, Christy Hollis, James Beck, Christopher Hollis, Shaska Herald, Ryan Hollis and Jesse Beck as well as her great-grandchildren; Mason, Colton, Kyleigh, Karlee, Gage, Savanna, Shaylynn, Brently, Case, Lizzy and Noah all who she loved dearly.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a caring friend.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com