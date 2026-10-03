Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Mary Kennedy, age 84, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2026, at her home in Cumberland Furnace, TN, with her loving and caring family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00pm on Monday, October 5th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. The Kennedy family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Mary was born May 14th, 1942, in Max Meadows, Virginia to the late William Jasper Dean and Belver B. Dunford Jasper. She found pride in her work as a devoted housewife and mother to her 4 daughters. She was also a faithful Christian of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband: James L Kennedy as well as her grandson Joshua Beck.

Her memory will continue to be cherished by her loving daughters; Jeannie Rich, Jamie Kennedy, Mary Jo Beck and her husband Billy, and Shelly Miles and her husband Doyle.

Mary is also survived by her grandchildren; Dustin Herald, Christy Hollis, James Beck, Christopher Hollis, Shaska Herald, Ryan Hollis and Jesse Beck as well as her great-grandchildren; Mason, Colton, Kyleigh, Karlee, Gage, Savanna, Shaylynn, Brently, Case, Lizzy and Noah all who she loved dearly.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a caring friend.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com