Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Paul E. Schaaf, of Clarksville TN, passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2026, at Spring Meadows nursing home at the age of 86.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens and Steve Springer officiating. The Schaaf family will receive friends from 12:00 noon Sunday until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest following the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

Paul was born on April 6th, 1940, in Fremont, Ohio to Carl A Schaaf and Edna Walters Schaaf. Throughout his childhood and school years in Fremont, Paul developed interests that became lifelong. He learned hunting and boating from an early age and also began his journey in business by maintaining a paper route that he never forgot as his entry into the world of business, especially enjoying collection days and counting out the funds he was responsible for keeping track of. This in particular gave him the bug for finance and led to a long career as a much-respected banker.

In 1961, Paul joined the Army for a three-year enlistment, and he and his first wife Suzanne lived in Angouleme, France, for two years, where he used his skills working in the Finance Corps. Leaving the Army while stationed at Fort Campbell, they settled in Clarksville, where they later raised their two sons.

Paul began his long banking career in Clarksville at First National Bank as a teller. He quickly moved up to Collections in the Loan Department which became his forte, including an interest in real estate which enabled him to create and manage the mortgage loan department. He continued climbing the banking ladder in Clarksville institutions and retired from Planters Bank Clarksville as City Executive and Chairman of the Board at Planters Bank Clarksville.

Paul was also active in civic life, and among his proudest achievements was serving as President of the Clarksville Kiwanis Club. He also served as Lieutenant Governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District Kiwanis, and close to his heart was his service to Clarksville’s historic Greenwood Cemetery where he was Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Trustees overseeing operations there for 57 years.

Paul’s personal interests like duck hunting and boating were enjoyed with his many dear friends and family members throughout the years. Some of his most treasured boating memories were of the wooden Lyman boats he grew up with, spending time on the Sandusky River in his youth, and he was thrilled to own restored Lymans in his later years.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan Schaaf, his two sons from his first marriage, Derek Edward (Lynne) and Paul Anthony (Dyanna), and two grandsons, Paul Austin (Bailey) and Joseph Colbeth as well as two nephews David and Martin Ruehle.

He is also survived by Susan’s sons Glenn Ayers (Heather), Brian Ayers (Jill), and bonus grandchildren Lauren, Colby, Trevor, Lyndsey, Taylor, Luke, Daniel and Liam.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Keith Fehrenbacher, Jeff Ransdell, Kyle Luther, Darris Maiolo, Andy Horton, Chris Ingram.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com